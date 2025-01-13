Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has confirmed the arrest of gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, who was caught with the head of a lady identified as his girlfriend.

Ajayi was arrested near a church, on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Police said the tragic incident did not happen in Abuja Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force/@3dottelevision

The FCT police command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the tragic incident, Daily Trust reports.

An X user (formerly known as Twitter) identified as Arike tweeted about the unfortunate incident, stating that the suspect was caught with his girlfriend’s head inside a nylon.

Arike, however, did not go into details of what happened to the suspect after he was caught.

“I got the shock of my life as we apprehended a Yahoo ritual with a human head (his girlfriend) inside a nylon close to our church as we were holding service. I thought I just used to watch things like this until I experienced one ‘Live’ today.”

Reacting to the tragedy, Adeh clarified that the incident did not happen in Abuja as widely reported but in the neighbouring Nasarawa state.

The police PRO, said:

“To clarify, the incident above did not occur in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) but in Nasarawa State. We kindly urge everyone to ensure accuracy in such reports for better public understanding,”

According to a video shared on social media, the suspect was seen carrying a black nylon, with flies following him.

This prompted those around to stop and search the Kogi state indigene from Kabba and a fresh human head was seen in the bag.

While being questioned by police, Ajayi confessed that he had dated the lady for one year, before killing her.

Legit.ng recalls that a father, Elela Monday, allegedly connived with his wife to kill his 14-year-old son at Ajowa Akoko, Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo state.

Police operatives arrested the suspect on December 30, 2024, after receiving a call that the suspect buried his son in a shallow grave.

The suspect confessed to killing his teenage son because of his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Tragedy as wife kills husband in Ogun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an argument between a couple over infidelity allegations has led to the death of a man in the Gbonogun area of Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Reports disclosed that an argument started after the man queried his wife over infidelity and in reaction, his wife stabbed him to death.

The Ogun state police command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this incident in a statement and shared the Force's next action.

