Segun Arinze has opened up about his career and why he took a break from acting a few years ago

The actor was a guest on Chude Jideonwo's podcast, where he spilled some details about his career and marriage

According to him, the stereotype he got from playing bad boys in movies made him take a long break from the industry

Baritone voice actor, Segun Aina, professionally known as Segun Arinze, has opened up about his career and the dark days he faced as an actor.

The one time president of voice over artiste was a guest on media personality, Chude Jideonwo's, podcast where he spoke about taking a break from acting.

According to him, he was stereotyped as a bad boy and his psyche was affected, so he had to call it quit with acting.

Arinze says voiceover saved him

Speaking about the dark days as an actor, the veteran noted that he was blacklisted at a time in the movie industry, he had to switch to doing voiceovers.

He was a voice-over artist for a couple of years before returning to his first love, which was acting.

Arinze says he didn't answer his daughter

Also speaking about his marriage, he noted that when his daughter called him out for not wishing her a happy birthday, he intentionally didn't respond.

According to actor, who is also a singer, he had to put the call-out behind him.

How fans reacted to Arinze's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Segun Arinze's interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@_simplymarvel:

"He's an underrated gift to Nollywood. I absolutely love his privacy and respect for himself."

@goodnewsericoisika:

"Segun Arinze King respect boss."

@gistwitholuchi:

"Legend."

@experience_comedianL:

"Segun Arinze the Black arrow."

@official_mayor7007:

"Big up to d real legend. a.k.a Black arrow!."

@ewuraa_posh:

"Sp Nollywood de3 small thing den u r blacklisted. Rip Jp, wish u found another passion to b alive with yr kids n family it's well."

@emekaokoroma_81:

"Legend.'

@afropiano_0.1:

"You don start again!! Nah so you go take carry @oritsefemi enter wahala!! All this podcast people Nah una go later scatter this country las las."

@ewaoluwao:

"I love the way he talks."

@trere:

"I just love his voice."

