Veteran Nigerian singer Baba Dee was recently on Teju Babyface's podcast King of Talk, and some revelations he made on the show have gone viral

Baba Dee revealed on the show that six months before his brother Sound Sultan died, he already knew he was living on borrowed time

Sound Sultan's brother also revealed how he turned down the opportunity to sign Wizkid despite the singer always loitering around his studio for months

Veteran Nigerian singer and rapper Dare Fasasi, better known as Baba Dee, has sparked mixed reactions with comments he shared about his late younger brother, Sound Sultan, while on Teju Babyface's podcast.

During the show, Baba Dee also spoke about missing out on the opportunity to sign Wizkid way back when he was still just a studio rat.

Veteran singer Baba Dee recently opened up about his late brother getting a 2nd passport and Wizkid when he was a studio rat. Photo credit: @dare_fasasi/@soundsultan

Source: Instagram

He revealed that before Banky W signed Wiz, his late brother Sound Sultan had advised him to put him on their roster as Naija Ninjas, but he was too sure about him.

Baba Dee noted that Wizkid had always been a quiet, easy-going person with a clear picture of what he wanted.

"Sound Sultan knew he was going" - Baba Dee

The former music executive also spoke about his brother's death and the ailment that took his life.

He revealed six months before Sound Sultan passed, he already knew he was living on borrowed time despite being treated by one of the best non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma hospitals in the world.

Baba Dee shared with Teju Babyface the advantage of having a 2nd passport while noting that he has no Uber driving stories like his other guests.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Baba Dee's interview

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Baba Dee's revelations on Teju Babyface's show:

@udee_tha_ikoto_master_:

"This Wizkid growth is still unbelievable Omo this boy grace no be here . I can remember so vividly when Wizkid use to watch me record with OJB Jazreel."

@wizkidgist:

"Starboy @wizkidayo knew from day1 he was going to be a Star."

@sammiesaxx:

"Davido never knw wetin e go be as at this time."

@theebabatunde:

"Na like this adult suppose dey talk. Big up Baba Dee."

@hordunzy_:

"No hate but what has he achieve that burna boy has not surpass."

@dj.simplicity:

"Baba Dee legend."

@akinlolujekins:

"See the life lessons being churned out by this legend."

@_______jburna:

"Wisdom and humility of the mind is what will make you relevant when is not like that again.... Omo see word."

@hardebidexx:

"His last words go far Gaan!"

@sadygeegram:

"Wisdom and humility of the mind."

@oluakinolu:

"Humility is key to growth.@wizkidayo is humble and kind, have learnt alot from him, he stoop to conquer.young man with mind of elder."

Source: Legit.ng