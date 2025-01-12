Tonto Dikeh was happy to introduce the people she called her family to her fans in a new post on her social media page

She shared the pictures of three people, herself, her son and another man as they wore matching T-shirts and jean trousers

The post sparked reactions among her fans, who called the man her king as a few asked her question about the pictures

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Tonto Dikeh, has shared the pictures of the people she called her family.

The mother of one, who advised a fan about her marriage months ago, in her post shared the pictures of herself, her son and a mystery man in matching attires.

Fans share their take about Tonto Dikeh's family post. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

In the pictures put into a collage, the three were wearing pink T-shirts with a lion inscribed on it. They also had matching jean trousers with it.

Tonto Dikeh also shared pictures of the food her family ate when they went out. Spaghetti, meat, egg, chips and some assorted food were put on display.

Tonto Dikeh speaks about her family

Sharing what she can do for the people she called her family, the lady, who denied being detained last year, disclosed that she can die protecting her family with her life.

Stating further, Tonto Dikeh explained that if her family was to prepare for war, it means she too was ready as well.

However, she shared what she will not close her eye against concerning the behaviour of the people she called her family.

She noted that she was not stupidly ignorant to ignore the foolishness of her family.

The politician encouraged her fans to drop their account details for crediting. She shared the handle of the person, who would pick the lucky winners.

See the post here:

What fans said about Tonto Dikeh's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialsarahmartins:

"A woman king with her kings."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"Spot my brand love you pieces."

@rixariskinsecrets:

"A King and more."

@sheddyoflagos:

"This picture is everything."

@ifeanyichukwu535:

"May strengthen this bond more. Hope it is what we are thinking. Congratutlations."

@estherijiomaogechi:

"Her excellence with a heart of gold. Congratultion woman king."

@chekwube_edith:

"God bless you king T. I pray that no weapon formed against u shall prosper and any tongue that will arise against you in judgement shall be condemned ijn amen."

@elynbrity_wears:

"A king and more. All shade of beautiful. A king and more."

@austinegloria2:

"Much love momma. Such a beautiful soul."

Tonto Dikeh advises women about men

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress and politician actress shared her view about a contentious topic around men and women.

The mother of one, in a post on her social media page, told women how to handle men they are dating.

In her post, Tonto also tried to build her advice around protecting the girl child from possible harm and danger. Some of her fans were impressed by the post, and they shared their take about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng