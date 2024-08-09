Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the rumour that she was arrested by the police for fraud and other related matters

A letter containing details of her arrest and the nature of her alleged crime which included forgery, defamation, and others

Reacting to it, she released an official statement and explained that she has never gotten an arrest warrant in her life

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted to the ongoing rumour about her alleged arrest for fraud by the police.

Legit.ng had reported that an alleged letter from the police was making the rounds about the actress. She was allegedly accused of fraud, defamation, and other related offences.

Reacting to the allegation, the politician, who stepped down from the gubernatorial race, said she was not arrested by the law enforcement agency.

According to her, she has never received a warrant of arrest or search warrant in her life. She further explained that there was a world of difference between helping law enforcement agencies to effectively do their jobs and actually getting involved in crime.

Tonto Dikeh warns haters

The mother of one also noted that she was a law-abiding citizen and her position as a member of the diplomatic society, she owes a higher duty to live above board.

Issuing a stern warning to naysayers, she said that she will exercise her rights against anyone, who attempts to peddle fake stories about her or her brand or defame her character.

