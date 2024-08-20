Tonto Dikeh Advises Women on Dating Various Men around Their Daughters, Netizens React: “Boys Too”
- Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh weighed in on a contentious topic around the home
- The screen diva, in her recent social media post, addressed mothers and women on how to handle the several men in their lives
- Tonto was built on protecting the girl child from potential danger, as many of followers reacted to it differently
Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh spurred some controversy online with her recent social media quote.
The actress, known for sporadically giving tips on life, has dropped another advising mothers and women on their relationships with several men.
The mum of one cautioned her gender on how they invite different men into their homes when their children are around.
However, Tonto laid her emphasis on the girl child. In her words, she wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
“Stop bringing different men around your children, especially little girls.”
See her post below:
Tonto Dikeh spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
ijioma_esther_alumona:
"Ma how was your day going. Have a nice day."
honeydrippingtinz:
"Even with boys, I don’t try it!"
mhiz__ade_ebun:
"Louder Pls, boys too."
iam_jennyiz:
"Both gender ma’am!! It’s becoming scaring."
urielblessing:
"Both genders are no longer safe, may God protect all the children."
wood_craft_girl.ng:
"This!!!!! I have a daughter and people keep wondering why no matter how good and loving you are to me, you are not coming to my house. Until I choose to remarry. They say am being too strict."
st_monica_james:
"Men are not to be trusted especially around teenage girls."
motherofsss:
"I will rather remain single o than bring strangers around my children."
Tonto Dikeh brags after fighting car dealer
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many hours after the video of Tonto Dikeh fighting a car dealer gained momentum online and drawn heated reactions from Nigerians, the actress took to her Instagram page to brag about her actions.
In the post, the movie star shared a lovely photo of her face and accompanied it with a caption explaining that she is a woman who doesn’t take nonsense and also doesn’t care about people’s opinions.
In a subsequent post, Tonto Dikeh continued to brag. According to her, she is fearless and doesn't talk too much.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.