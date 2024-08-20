Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh weighed in on a contentious topic around the home

The screen diva, in her recent social media post, addressed mothers and women on how to handle the several men in their lives

Tonto was built on protecting the girl child from potential danger, as many of followers reacted to it differently

Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh spurred some controversy online with her recent social media quote.

The actress, known for sporadically giving tips on life, has dropped another advising mothers and women on their relationships with several men.

Tonto Dikeh addresses women about their daughters. Credit: @tontodikeh

Source: Instagram

The mum of one cautioned her gender on how they invite different men into their homes when their children are around.

However, Tonto laid her emphasis on the girl child. In her words, she wrote:

“Stop bringing different men around your children, especially little girls.”

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ijioma_esther_alumona:

"Ma how was your day going. Have a nice day."

honeydrippingtinz:

"Even with boys, I don’t try it!"

mhiz__ade_ebun:

"Louder Pls, boys too."

iam_jennyiz:

"Both gender ma’am!! It’s becoming scaring."

urielblessing:

"Both genders are no longer safe, may God protect all the children."

wood_craft_girl.ng:

"This!!!!! I have a daughter and people keep wondering why no matter how good and loving you are to me, you are not coming to my house. Until I choose to remarry. They say am being too strict."

st_monica_james:

"Men are not to be trusted especially around teenage girls."

motherofsss:

"I will rather remain single o than bring strangers around my children."

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng