Actress Yinka Solomon has announced the arrival of her much-awaited baby in style

In the post on her Instagram page, she was with her husband and baby in the hospital as they sat on the bed

Friends and colleagues have been congratulating them as she shared the gender of her baby with them in the post

Nollywood actress Yinka Solomon and her husband have shared a good news with her fans on social media after she has been quiet on the networking app for a while.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had found love and got married to her man in a lavish ceremony attended by her colleagues, who dressed gorgeously for the occasion.

Yinka Solomon shares pictures with her husband, baby. Photo credit@olayinkasolomon1

In a post shared by the actress, she announced the arrival of her first baby with her husband. According to her, her heart and that of her husband were filled with joy as they welcomed their baby boy.

She was sitting with her husband on the hospital bed, while her man was holding their baby in his arm and smiling at the camera.

Yinka Solomon shares her feeling

In the caption of her post, she disclosed that their baby was the greatest blessing they have dreamt of.

According to her, he was a tiny miracle that had already filled their lives with endless happiness.

In the pictures, Yinka Solomon's husband was looking so happy and contended that he was a father for the first time. Though his wife, Yinka, has children from her previous relationships which didn't lead to marriage. She once dated her senior colleague, Ibrahim Chatta, but they didn't get married before parting ways.

Recall that 2024 rained babies for many Nollywood actors and actresses as they shared the good news about welcoming babies with their partners.

See the post here:

What fans said about Yinka Solomon's post

Reaction have trailed the post made by the actress about her baby. Here are some of the comments below:

@toyin_abraham:

"Congratulations darling, my spirit was just with you."

@femiadebayosalami:

"Congratulations, olorun a wo..olorun a dasi."

@biolabayo1:

"Congratulations my people. May God continue to bless your family."

@zanzeespabeautynstyle:

"Big congratulations my love."

@i_am_shai:

"Finally, our baby is here. Congratulations fam."

@nvestorbobby:

"Ahhhh see me smiling. Big congratulations my sister."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"Big big congratulations boo, first picture I am waking up."

@kafayat_jejeniwaojueko:

"Congratulations.. olohun awo olohun adasi bijahi rosululah SAW."

@semilorepweety:

"Big Congratulations. Olorun Awo Olorun Adasi fun wa."

@officialbimboadebayo:

"Finally! congratulations darling, olorun aawo, olorun aadasi."

@feranmi_oyalowo:

"Yaaah congratulations Eyan, your joy shall be permanent ."

