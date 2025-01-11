Regina Daniels has shared what her husband means to her in a new post on her social media page

In the pictures shared by the actress, she was sitting in a loved up position with the father of her children

She called him a new name, and fans couldn't stop smiling about the love between the two of them

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has gushed over her husband in a new post. The actress, who attended the inauguration of the Ghanaian president days ago, was seen sitting with her husband.

In the post, she called her man sweet husband and added that he was the man of her youths.

In the photos she shared, she rested on her husband and was looking straight into his eyes.

The actress, who marked her wedding anniversary months ago, also rested on his shoulder in another picture as smiles of satisfaction were written all over her face.

Regina Daniels shows backside

Also in another pictures, she flaunted her backside for her fans to see.

The mother of two was wearing a long gown that showed off her back.

Her husband was wearing a white face cap and with a matching colour of T-shirt with his wife. In another picture, Regina Daniels had a cup of wine in her hands.

Fans couldn't take their eyes off the post as they shared their takes about it.

See the post here:

What fans said about Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post shared by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@phrankyp:

"The day Regina arrests one person, her actions would be justified. How can u all come to her wall to bullllly her? She is happy where she is. Why are u all pained?"

@billionaireblackboss:

"Me smiling like a fool, this is so sweet."

@useful_herbs:

"These are beautiful pictures to be honest. It portrays deep love, may it always be so IJN."

@arkadiosapartments:

"Ask me why I'm smiling."

@ts_tiyuhna:

"On behalf of awwwwn nation we say this is super Awwww."

@faithyitohan:

"This love is so sweet. Na Gina make the best decison in her life."

@favourdaniels6:

"Beautiful, perfect combination. I just love thatt picture."

@marimarsclothing_and_asooke:

"When money enter love is sweeter. I love this. But who will be the husband of your old age."

@pthankgod:

"This man is a good man that's why God bless him with a young blood to take care of his old age."

@jessica_amaraugwu:

"You made the right choice babe...you did well by not giving it a second thought...God bless your home nne."

Regina Daniels sparks BBL rumour

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had sparked reactions with a new post she made on her social media.

Nollywood actress made headlines for the umpteenth time over her body just because of her post.

On her TikTok page, her curvy figure was put on display as many people shared their reactions, and they speculated that she may have gone under the knife.

