Actress Judy Austin has shared a fun video from her husband's 43rd birthday dinner as she continued to celebrate him

The video showed the moment Judy Austin gushed about Yul Edochie as he enjoyed his meal at a restaurant

The sweet exchange between Yul Edochie and Judy Austin has since stirred reactions as many gushed over the couple

Nigerian actress Judy Austin recently caused a buzz after she shared a video from her husband, actor Yul Edochie’s birthday dinner.

Recall that Yul Edochie turned 43 on January 7, 2025, and was celebrated by family, friends, fans, and colleagues. His father, veteran actor Pete Edochie, also wrote him a message.

Judy Austin, Yul's second wife, also made headlines with a touching message she penned to him to commemorate the celebration.

In a recent update, Judy posted a video from her husband’s birthday dinner on her social media timeline.

In the clip, the couple were seen having sumptuous delicacies as Judy tilted her phone camera towards Yul, showering him with praises in her usual manner.

On the other hand, Yul was spotted blushing as he hailed himself even more while enjoying his meal at a restaurant.

Sharing the video, Judy wrote in a caption:

“My baby’s birthday dinner."

Watch video Judy Austin shared from Yul Edochie's birthday dinner below:

In related news, Yul Edochie's older brother and actor Linc faced criticism over his birthday post to the celebrant.

Legit.ng reported that some netizens accused Linc of taunting Yul because of the picture he used to celebrate his brother's birthday.

Reactions to video from Yul's b'day dinner

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video from the actor's 43 birthday dinner. Read the comments below:

adannaya183:

"Nne am happy the way you made ur sister ur best friend 👏👏👏 enjoy."

clifford.alum:

"The day U will know the colour of Judy is let yul give another man belle and announce it in social media then we see how she is reall life."

omiahphilip:

"Yul Looking so fresh. They are being trolled, bullied, hated by multitudes but always getting fresher and smiling. Those that are trolling are restless, more angry and unhappy, depreciating every day. Winning and drying up."

bigbearl12:

"Odogwu and Ijele. Love you both scatter. Ride on lovebirds."

shoe_mimi5:

"Wow, wow blessed beautiful souls, the real great king odogwu yul, and his precious gorgeously finest judy Ijele odogwu and my own gorgeous soul sis God indeed is so faithful enjoy your birthday king odogwu."

paula_matt:

"Can't love these two less. I love May too but I don't knw why I feel she is a pretender. What goes on outside the house is smtimes a reflection of what goes on inside. Happiness is key. Please everyone do you and make sure you are happy."

khalidgeorgeman9:

"Judy is more beautiful , respectful , and loving than May."

Yul Edochie praises himself

In other news via Legit.ng, the actor made headlines after hailing himself for the umpteenth time.

Yul shared why he considers himself the best African actor, sparking criticism online.

Some of his followers responded to Yul Edochie's claim by linking it to the issues of his marriage to May.

