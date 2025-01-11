Davido has penned a message to his wife Chioma Adeleke's elder sister Jennifer on her birthday

The DML label boss reshared Jennifer's picture on his Instastory and added a short message to celebrate her

Many of Davido's fans and followers have since stormed Chioma's page as they joined the music star to celebrate his in-law

Award-winning singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has continued to focus on his nuclear and extended family while avoiding social media dramas.

Davido, who recently returned to Nigeria after spending time with his family in the Bahamas, took to his social media timeline to celebrate his wife Chioma Adeleke's elder Jennifer Rowland as she clocked new age today, with a calm birthday wishes.

Chioma’s sister Jennifer Rowland clocks new age. Credit: jenniferrowlandofficial

The DMW label boss took to his Insta Story to post a photo of her and addressed her as his ‘in-law’.

Sharing her picture, Davido wrote in a caption,

“Happy birthday my in-law."

See a screenshot of Davido's birthday message to Chioma's elder sister, Jennifer Rowland, below:

Chioma's sister also shared a picture while expressing her wishes to God for her 33rd birthday.

In a caption, she wrote:

"33🎉 My Year of Coming into MY OWN. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."

See Chioma's sister Jennifer Rowland's post to mark her birthday below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Davido trended online over videos from his performance at a burial ceremony in Anambra state.

The likes of Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, and Jowizaza, among others, also stormed the event in style.

Fans celebrate Chioma's sister's birthday

Barely hours after Davido shared a picture of Jennifer on his story, many of his fans stormed her page to celebrate with her.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from Davido's fans, read them below:

donotgettwisted:

"Am from Davido OO1 and i come too say a Happy birthday too you may your new age be blessed."

mommy_chizzy:

"Happy birthday Jwnnyyyy , you will live long in good health amen."

theavic_official:

"Happy birthday Jenn Jenn!beauty with brain,love uuuuu."

arohotel:

"Happy birthday beautiful Jenny . Many more years ahead in good health and prosperity."

official_patoskie:

"beautiful and stunning. lines will fall to you in pleasant places. you are blessed and highly favoured."

msmaryobiorah:

"Happy bday Jennifer A sister everyone wishes to have by there side."

glam_mama19:

"Happy birthday Gorgeous jenny baby May the Lord continue to guide bless and give you heart warming joy always.Amen enjoy your special day."

meetchinedu7:

"Davido Dey follow you but you no Dey follow am Wetin you Dey feel like?"

ratitodewrld:

"From Davido's story say chee happy birthday girlie."

rayreeky:

"Happy birthday in-law from davido story he told us to come and wish you a happy birthday queen we love you."

Davido's reaction in video trends

Legit.ng previously reported that the Unavailable crooner was seen in a video screaming while on a waterslide.

The DMW boss shared a video of him during his waterslide adventure.

In the funny video, Davido was seen trying to be brave and maintain his composure but it got to one point he could no longer hide his fear.

