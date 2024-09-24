Actor Yul Edochie has continued to place himself in the news and he achieves that by hailing himself

This time, he shared why he considers himself the best actor in Africa, and he had social media users reacting to it

Some fans have a way of responding to his posts by linking them with the issues of his marriage, and they slammed him again

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has gotten his fans talking after he said some people informed him that he was the best actor in Africa.

The Nigerian movie star stated that he believed what his fans said. It would not be the first time that Yul would be hailing himself.

He has built self-appraisal as part of his brand. If he is not hyping himself, his second wife, Judy Austin, is praising him.

Despite the fact that Yul's post was filled with positive vibes for himself, some of his fans felt he was living in delusion.

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Reactions to Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Yul Edochie's post below:

@ehia.sylvie:

"Yul Edochie is the best rejected polygamist with no money on his pocket in Africa."

@obirinmeta_:

"Who and who. Best actor my foot. Always looking for a way to wake your dead career.. Shameless amu bingo."

@aadila1014:

"On top your Asaba movie and voice like faulty gen. Where you keep Femi branch, Femi Adebayo, Uzor and other prominent actor.. These listed people are versatile and earn their accolades all round! Your career is dead my nig*ga."

@4ever_ejay:

"Dey play. For that your only ritual film when you dey act."

@josebethibrahim:

"Pride go kpai you."

@amaraesomchi_corner:

"How many awards to back up this claim?"

@juan_ukas:

"Who dash you, gorimanpa."

@pyperthahusla:

"This man dey enjoy una insult o."

Yul Edochie takes Judy Austin to Anambra

Legit.ng earlier reported that enough has not been heard about the controversies between Yul and his second wife Judy Austin.

He made a post about taking Judy to his village in Anambra state, adding that certain things happened during their visit.

Some social media users were not comfortable with the news as they hurled insults at him while praising his first wife, May.

