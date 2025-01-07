Actor Linc Edochie has joined his young brother Yul Edochie in celebrating his new age on Tuesday, January 7

Linc Edochie, a known supporter of Yul's estranged wife, May Edochie, penned a birthday message including prayers to the celebrant

Linc Edochie is, however, facing criticisms over a picture he shared to celebrate his younger brother's new age

Nollywood actor Linc Edochie, one of the sons of veteran star Pete Edochie, is facing criticism online over his birthday post to his younger brother and colleague Yul Edochie amidst their feud.

The relationship between Yul and Linc has become somewhat distant after the latter threw his weight behind the former's estranged wife and influencer, May Edochie.

Linc Edochie shares Yul's picture on his page. Credit: lincedochie/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The tension between the brothers further escalated last year after Yul openly accused Linc of betraying him as he called him out for discussing his relationship with Judy Austin during a viral interview with Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo.

Linc Edochie celebrates Yul

Amid the tension, Linc celebrated Yul's 43rd birthday on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

In a short birthday message, Linc expressed his wishes for his brother, wishing him the best things in life.

Sharing Yul's picture on his page, Linc wrote in a caption,

"It’s a great day today as my younger brother, Ezedike adds a year today. Happy birthday bro. Wishing you long life, peace, good health and prosperity."

See Linc Edochie's post as he celebrates Yul Edochie at 43:

Netizens drag Linc Edochie

While many applauded Linc, some netizens voiced their displeasure over a picture of Yul he chose to share on the latter's birthday.

Linc was accused of mocking his brother with his selected picture. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

queenesther:

"this picture present his current situation."

candyville:

"Lince you are a great man, that's all I can say for now. May God continue to bless and honour you."

princessuchey:

"Nnam, PLEASE take down and use a better picture! Yul deserves better, Sir."

organzapouch:

"This is what family is all about, you did great as an elder brother."

sarudzaiboni:

"Blood is thicker than water happy birthday Linc younger brother."

smartofficial:

"Brother know say Yul's life don get coma that's why he used this picture we no dey good . Happy birthday to him."

proudcovenmember:

Well its his brother & it could be how they joke with each other before that Delilah carry trailer pass their middle. I post silly pics of my siblings too whenever i want to hype or celebrate them. Na family joke."

nenye_official:

"Nothing wrong with the picture , the question is do you recognize the person in the picture? If yes, celebrate him and move on."

Linc Edochie snubs Yul

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Linc snubbed his younger brother to celebrate his estranged wife, May Edochie, after her performance at an event in Owerri.

Linc refused to respond to Yul's outburst but took to May's comment section to gush about her pictures.

The drama between the brothers came after Yul dragged Linc over his interview with Kanayo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng