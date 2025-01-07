Late actor Junior Pope has been remembered in a special way by the Enugu state governor, who gave him a posthumous award

In a post sighted online, pictures from the ceremony were shared by the late actor's friend who went to collect the award

Fans became emotional again as they recalled the incident that took the actor untimely in his prime last year

Late Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, has bagged a posthumous award from the Enugu state governor, Dr Peter Mbah, a few months after his untimely death.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had passed on from a boat mishap while going on a movie location in 2024. His death generated some controversies as the producer of the movie had to face the wrath of the law.

In a post shared by a poet, Nani Boi, a friend of the late actor, who went to represent his family and to collect the award, he mourned the moviemaker.

He disclosed that the award was given through the ministry of Culture and Tourism in the state.

The poet and entertainer noted that the late actor was forever in the hearts of all his fans and family members. Boi further disclosed that the award was given by at Enugu Road Block 2024.

Boi poses with award plaque

In the post, the poet also shared pictures when he was receiving the award plaque.

Fans were teary and emotional after seeing the pictures, as a few recalled the tragic incident and drama that took place after the actor's death.

Recall that the producer of the movie where Junior Pope died turned herself in to the police after the ugly took place.

See the post here:

What fans said about Junior Pope's award

Netizens reacted to the news about the award given to the Nollywood actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@jaykidthriiftstire:

"May his soul continue to Rest in peace amen."

@rechaelokonkwo:

"Forever in our hearts."

@kingswillofficial:

"Keep resting in peace J. Pope."

@judybesthairempire:

“Oh death, it is well, may he continue to rest in perfect peace."

@Stanleyiddi:

"Just like yesterday. I remember that painful event. May God be with his family. Rest on hero."

@iambelssed167:

"Congratulations my late hero.How tiem flies, just liek yesterday. keep on resting too."

@spphair_khay:

"iamnaniboi oh my God. For the longest time you were a figment of my imagination. I used to look forward to reading your books as a child. I remember little from my childhood and seeing this post now just brought back a lots of memories. I’d like to read your new book."

Adanma Luke reacts to Jnr Pope's death

Legit.ng had reported that the producer of the movie where Nollywood actor, Junior Pope died, had shared her feelings after the terrible incident.

According to her, she was shattered and heartbroken as she also joined the movie industry to mourn the great loss.

She also said that her heart bled for their family as she prayed that their souls find peace where they were.

