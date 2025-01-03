Regina Daniels and her family recently went for an outdoor lunch and video of the fun and lovely outing was shared by the actress and her husband

In one of the clips, the politician was the one serving Regina Daniels and the rest of the family when it was time to eat

His action sparked a series of reactions among fans in the comment section of the post as they shared their take about it

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her family recently went out together to have fun, and the movie star shared a lovely video from the outing.

Her husband, Ned Nwoko, also shared the video of their outing on his Instagram page and gushed over his family.

In the recording shared by the politician, he was the one that was serving all members of his family when it was time to eat.

Many of his fans were excited about the gesture shown by the politician to his family. They praised him and asked other men to learn from him.

Ned Nwoko speaks about his family

In the caption of his post, the man who won an election last year noted that his family had a lot of fun. They shared stories, laughter and delicious food together.

Nwoko also noted that they took a lovely walk back home and enjoyed fresh air as well.

Regina Daniels shares her feeling

In her post, the movie star, who marked her wedding anniversary weeks ago, said that she was grateful and glowing.

The mother of two was on a shortcut and was wearing a strapless long gown for her family outdoor lunch.

Recall that Ned Nwoko does not joke about his family and his wife. Reactions trailed the way he looked at a man, who hugged Regina Daniels weeks ago when they went for an event.

See the video here:

What fans said about Ned Nwoko's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Ned Nwoko and his family on their outdoor launch. Here are some of the comments below:

@chimamandazoe:

"Nothing beats family."

@joy.cosmos:

"Enjoy your self boss and happy new year."

@enyeribeiheci:

"Other men should learn from him such a caring man even with all his money still he is humble not all this owerri guys and pride."

@_officailmildred_al:

"Tell me why @regina.daniels should not be proud of marry her husband."

@lesh029:

"Happy new year."

@fabulousjenny6:

"Nothing beats this."

@janetmukasa:

"This gentleman loves Gina you clearly see it in his eyes."

@beautiful_reegirl:

"Happy new year to you and your family sir. God bless you for all you do."

Regina Daniels speaks about competition

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress teased her fans with some lovely pictures she shared on her Instagram page.

In her post, she wore a bum short and matched it with a hat and wool top as she spoke about competition.

According to her, she has no equal, she also said that she was proud of herself. Fans shared their observation about the actress and what he said.

