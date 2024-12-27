Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong and his wife Toyosi have continued to share some things about themselves that the public is not aware of

Toyosi fondly speaks about her husband, which triggers mixed reactions from netizens, and the actor has shared his take on it

He also opened up on what netizens who often troll his wife should do, and their video went viral again

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has stated that he feels hurt whenever some netizens drag his wife, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, for speaking about him glowingly.

Toyosi had made the news in recent times for stating that some female fans freeze whenever they see her husband. As the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary recently, Toyosi asked her husband if he is ever bothered about what people say about her.

According to Daniel, the negative comments get to him and he wishes the trolls could reduce their backlashes. Nevertheless, he said he knows his wife is one woman who loves to express herself.

The movie star said he was aware that Toyosi had developed a thick skin and does not allow the negative comments to get to her. He added that people do not understand his wife well enough.

Watch Daniel Etim-Effiong's video below:

Reactions as Daniel Etim-Effiong defends wife

Check out some of the reactions to how Daniel Etim-Effiong feels about his wife being dragged online below:

@earthyria:

"Toyosi, you have a beautiful, gorgeous family. I think what people are trying to say is that they want to see the other parts of you, the smart achiever that they know you to be. Nobody hates (dislikes) you."

@toyonmichelle:

"Wetin make Ramsey Nouah wife come do?"

@_ne.nye_:

"Once you show a man you love him more than yourself, or you revolve your whole world around him, you’re gone. Men will meet you at the level of your self-esteem."

@olivia__davids:

"Abeg, you people should stop this drama in 2024."

@candy_talks:

"I guess Ebuka’s wife should head to CNN then."

@_chynwe:

"Expressing love can be done beautifully without sounding as if you are doing her a favour."

Daniel Etim-Effiong questions his wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel and his wife Toyosi were back in the news over their recent conversation about their marriage.

In the video snippet which made the rounds, the movie star asked the mother of his kids if she trusted him.

Toyosi’s response to the question was met with a series of reactions from social media users.

