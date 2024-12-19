The Ooni of Ife’s estranged wife, Queen Naomi, trended online over the tragedy that occurred at the children’s funfair she organised

On Wednesday, December 18, a stampede at the event venue reportedly claimed the lives of many children

Queen Naomi’s poster promoting the event has now gone viral on the internet, with Nigerians reacting to it

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s ex-wife, Queen Naomi Silekunola’s children’s funfair party, is trending online after the happy event turned into a tragedy.

According to reports, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the former queen’s children’s funfair claimed the lives of over 30 kids after a stampede occurred at the venue.

It was gathered that the organisers had planned to cater to 5000 people, but 7500 were in attendance as they struggled to get food and other items that would be given out for free.

To promote the event, Queen Naomi shared a poster on social media to share details about the children’s funfair. See a photo of the trending poster below:

Reactions to Queen Naomi’s children’s funfair where lives were lost

The tragic news of the numerous children who died during a stampede at Queen Naomi’s funfair caused a series of reactions from Nigerians on social media. While some netizens sympathised with the former queen, others blamed the current government and hunger in the country for the tragedy.

Read some of their comments below:

tt_talks:

“Waoh, good deeds turn bad. May God comfort the families in Jesus Name.”

Prettyjumie:

“Very sad...... May God console all the affected families.”

melodyliquourpalace:

“May the lord console the affected family....😢.”

Withgodallthingarepossible:

“Really sad may almighty no let our good deed turn to regret 😢.”

Mz.bimz:

“Haa God!! This is so sad. She meant well for the children oo.”

Olajumoke_adenuga:

“She should be held accountable.. cos how do expect 5,000 people without crowd control.. no 1st aid or ambulances.. no provision at all aside the money they invested in camera crew to show them giving mercies food.”

ashakeade28:

“This is very sad.”

omonosaze_:

“So so sad 😢 The management would have gotten a security team to control the crowd cos as far as hunger is concerned, not the number budgeted for will only show up. It is well.”

mumboiz1:

“This woman has been doing this for a long time without any issues. The problem with our people here in Ibadan is mostly impatience and lack of decorum. People hate to queue and do things in order. Also, people in Ibadan here go out with ALL their children, so why not just go with one or two? Why take all your children to a place like this to cause more crowding and disorderliness? Please, don't come with insult under my comment, I will not spare you.”

Read more comments from X below:

Nwa said the stampede was caused by the current government:

This tweep asked about the value of a Nigerian’s life:

Nigerian Doctor said the pursuit of food should not lead to deaths:

Truth Media said Tinubu gave Nigerians the gift of hunger:

Seyi Makinde reacts as many children feared dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde expressed deep sorrow over the death of many children at Ibadan funfair.

Makinde halted the event, deployed security and medical personnel, and secured the venue to prevent further harm.

The governor confirmed the detention of the event's organizers and reassured the public that all responsible parties would face justice after thorough investigations.

