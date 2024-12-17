Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has taken to share her big win with numerous fans on social media

The music star announced that the three-bedroom apartment she bought in London last year is now ready

The news was met with a series of reactions from netizens, with many of them celebrating the singer

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is back in the news about her multi-million naira apartment in the heart of London.

In 2023, the music star made headlines after she announced that she had bought the UK property said to be worth N1.7 billion.

In a new development, the mum of one took to her Instagram page to update fans. According to Tiwa Savage, her London apartment is now ready.

Fans react as Tiwa Savage shares milestone of her UK apartment. Photos: @tiwasavage

In her words:

“Bought my three-bed apartment in London last year and it’s finally ready.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Tiwa Savage tells fans about London apartment

Tiwa Savage’s news about the progress of her London apartment warmed the hearts of the singer’s fans. Read some of their reactions below:

__ecnerolf:

“We stay winning 🔥🔥🔥.”

mrpacola:

“God way do am for me go do am for me too I tap in her grace 🙏.”

Djmagicbeatz:

“big congrats 🎉 latest landlady.”

ade_mi_de1:

“It is still mega money😂.”

Ysl_ambitious26:

“Yet they claim to be Nigeria. They are only Nigerians in poverty, But when they are rich they become citizens to other countries. Anyway congratulations 🎈”

Crowd welcomes Tiwa Savage to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage recently got back to Nigeria and a mammoth crowd was seen welcoming her at the airport.

The music star, who got a house filled with roses on Valentine's Day months ago, has been away from home for quite a while now.

After she came back to her country, a crowd was already waiting for her at the airport with trumpets and drums.

They sang the Somebody's Son crooner's praises to high heavens and blew the trumpet lovely as she was going to her car. The music star gave out N1 million to the people, who came to welcome her.

