Nollywood actress Nancy Isime recently threw a party and housewarming event to mark her 33rd birthday

A series of top stars,including Funke Akindele, Ini Edo, Joke Silva and more, stormed the occasion

Videos from the party were posted online, and social media users reacted to it, with many celebrating with Nancy

Nigerian actress Nancy Isime celebrated her 33rd birthday on December 17, 2024, and she threw a party to mark the occasion.

Recall that the movie star finally announced on social media that she had bought a house the previous year. Nancy Isime then organised a housewarming party to celebrate.

Fans react to fun videos as celebs storm Nancy Isime's 33rd birthday and housewarming party. Photos: @nancyisimeofficial, @funkejenifaakindele

In a video posted on her Instagram page, several stars were seen at Nancy’s new mansion, including Funke Akindele, Ini Edo, Shaffy Bello, Kate Henshaw, Waje, Joke Silva, Abije Dabiri-Erewa, Akah Nnani, and IK Osakioduwa, among others.

A pastor was spotted in the video cutting the ribbon to signify the house opening as other guests cheered. There were lots of food and drinks as people partied with Nancy. See the heartwarming video below:

Funke Akindele prays for Nancy Isime

Funke Akindele also took to her Instagram page to share a video of her time at Nancy Isime’s 33rd birthday party.

The Everybody Loves Jenifa star was seen praying for the celebrant’s new house. Funke prayed that no fire would engulf the property.

See the video below:

Reactions as celebs storm Nancy Isime’s 33rd birthday party

The videos from Nancy Isime’s birthday party and housewarming touched the hearts of several fans on social media. Read some of their comments below:

nwok.edi59:

“I have watched it a hundred times, I’m still watching. You are so amazing.”

Foladelef:

“Love you, Sis! ALWAYS showing up! ❤️”

Muhallyscollections:

“See how beautiful they all look 😍😍😍 keep winning beautiful women 💕”

ayosojumiadeniyi:

“This video is therapeutic for me in a way I can't explain.”

athomewithdidi:

“Your heart of gratitude is so beautiful to watch. God bless you mama❤️”

nonoo_realest:

“Ini edo that one friend you need ❤️.”

Elegantveemart:

“Happiest birthday to you dear....you are good at what you do. Keep soaring high.”

Tobeszn:

“you’re soooo remarkable! love love you ♥️.”

Sabinadgreat:

“😍😍😍😍 Life is better when Everyone wins! So much beauty of life here! ❤️❤️”

Ritaekundayo:

“One things i love about you auntie Funke is the fact that,she never forget how people contributed to her lives and she’s always saying it anywhere 🙌You are a Queen Forever Mama❤️.”

Flakes_ff:

“Happy Birthday Nancy and Huge Congrats. More blessings by God's grace ❤️.”

Sharonooja:

“Sooooo proud of you😍.”

Flawless_daniel:

“YOU DESERVE ALL THE BEST THINGS OF LIFE COS YOU ARE THE BEST!!❤️”

Calistaokoronkwo:

“I grinned from ear to ear , watching this ! Congratulations, Naaa❤️.”

_wandes_gram:

“I love you so much,keep winning keep shining.”

Dr.somebi:

“Awwwwwww……. You did absolutely the right thing…. Aunties and uncles that will bless you genuinely without thinking twice 😍.”

Nancy Isime rocks cute brown dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nancy rocked a cute brown outfit that exposed her legs and her chest area to sunrays and made her skin glow.

Her fans could not get enough of her as they praised her beautiful look and welcomed her back to social media.

