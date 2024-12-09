Nigerian billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, has reacted to his youngest wife, Regina Daniels, graduating from the university

The young actress recently bagged a degree from Azeteca University in Mexico city and Ned shared his thoughts

The 63-year-old politician’s reaction to Regina’s latest achievement raised comments from social media users

Nigerian billionaire politician Ned Nwoko has reacted online after his youngest wife, Regina Daniels, finally bagged a university degree.

Recall that the young Nollywood actress bagged a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Azteca University in Mexico, and she announced the news online.

Shortly after, her billionaire husband, Ned, took to his official Instagram page to share his thoughts.

Fans react as Ned Nwoko finally speaks on Regina Daniels' university degree.

According to the politician, there’s still so much more for Regina Daniels to achieve. He also added that her graduation was a result of her determination and hard work.

In his words:

“A long journey from igbinedion university to Azteca university Mexico City. Your graduation is a result of hardwork and determination. You still have more to achieve. A lot more. I know you are more than capable because of your uncommon commitment to whatever you set your mind on. Congratulations my dear wife. We all love you.”

See his post below:

Regina Daniels reacts as Ned Nwoko praises her

Ned Nwoko’s post drew Regina Daniels’ attention, and she took to his comment section to gush over his message. She wrote:

“Awwww baby I give you the flowers 💐…thank you for your support, love and encouragement.”

Fans react as Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels

Legit.ng also gathered more comments from Instagram users who had things to say about Ned Nwoko’s reaction to Regina Daniels’ degree. Read them below:

Fancycart_ng:

“This man wants what's best for her😩🥺🥺 see love nau.”

ezinne.zee:

“Wow! That’s nice for her and her husband.”

Juliejomah:

“A very supportive husband congratulations to you both 👏”

Stella_kimbaby:

“Congratulations to your pretty wife ❤️abeg make una do Xmas for me anything I will manage.”

Official_precious3:

“Na Regina write this.”

Adenikethomas_:

“Congratulations Regina . Truly inspiring.👏”

Karenelaye:

“Na Mexico she come finally go graduate u go just know say na paid degree.”

Orunor247:

“This degree is worth it.”

Regina Daniels flies to Mexico

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Regina Daniels recently announced her trip to Mexico alongside her mother, actress Rita Daniels.

Regina, who landed in Mexico City, shared pictures from her departure, flight, and arrival with her fans and followers.

One of the pictures from Regina's departure showed Munir, her first child and son, crying as her family members, including her husband, Ned Nwoko, bid her goodbye at the airport.

