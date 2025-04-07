The Dangote Refinery has exported another low-sulphur straight-run fuel to Singapore in Asia as demands grow

Reports say the recent cargo to Singapore will consist of about 85,000MT of low-sulphur straight-run fuel oil and 35,000MT of slurry

The development comes after the refinery exported aviation fuel to the US and Saudi Arabia, as it continues to play a leading role globally

Dangote Refinery has increased its exports to Asia amid growing demand for its refined petroleum products to broaden its global sales.

Asia is a key hub for fuel consumption, especially aviation fuel where Dangote Refinery’s products are now being exported to key markets such as Singapore, a trading centre and other Asian countries.

Dangote Refinery exports fuel to Singapore

Singapore received another batch of low-sulphur straight-run fuel oil from the mega refinery, a shift in trade flows to the region, which relied heavily on petroleum product imports for ship refuelling.

According to reports, the recent cargo to Singapore will consist of about 85,000MT of low-sulphur straight-run fuel oil and 35,000MT of slurry.

Data from Kpler shows that Asia became the top destination for fuel exports from the refinery in 2024.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Refinery exported its first shipment of 124,000MT of low-sulphur straight-run fuel to Singapore in June last year.

Due to the shipment, the facility sent another batch of about 157,000 metric tons the following month.

Low-sulphur straight-run fuel is mixed with other fuels to produce low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for bunkering or used as feedstock in other refining processes, expanding its utility in global markets.

Dangote Refinery faces feedstock challenges

The refinery’s push into the global energy market comes despite challenges from the Nigerian government.

Reports say the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has allegedly stopped selling crude to the 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery under the naira-for-crude deal.

The deal’s collapse has resulted in high petroleum product prices for Nigerian consumers.

The refinery’s partner retail stations hiked petrol prices from N860 to N930 per litre after it announced a halt in the sale of products in naira.

Despite these challenges, the refinery has continued to expand its presence in the global energy market.

Dangote exports fuel to the US and Saudi Arabia

The refinery recently exported aviation fuel to the United States, underscoring the quality of products from the plant and their global acceptance. The 1.7 million barrels were shipped in six vessels to US ports.

Also, the refinery has made a significant incursion into other markets, such as Saudi Arabia, where it sold two shipments of aviation fuel to Saudi Aramco, the world’s leading energy company.

The move now positions Dangote Refinery as a leading player in the global fuel market, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy and ensuring it remains competitive with the changing needs of global energy consumers.

Dangote, NNPC to crash petrol prices again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that there were signs that Nigerians may pay less at the pumps for petrol following the crash in the Brent crude price, which dropped to $65 per barrel from $69.90 in the global market.

Brent, the global benchmark for crude prices, fell on Friday, April 4, 2025, as President Donald Trump embarked on a tariff hike spree.

Experts say the announcement led to a global stock price crash, affecting oil prices, and Trump’s call for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to raise crude output also affected prices.

