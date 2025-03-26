Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef and his wife, Mo Bimpe, recently gifted Odunlade Adekola a cow

The comic actor took to his Instagram page to thank the celebrity couple for the cow by making a video of the animal

However, the cow’s next line of action during the filming of the video left many netizens rolling with laughter

Nigerian celebrity couple Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef recently gifted comic actor Odunlade Adekola a big cow.

Friends and colleagues are known to support each other in the Nollywood industry, and the much-loved couple did their bit to support Odunlade’s ongoing movie production.

To show his appreciation, Odunlade Adekola took to his Instagram page to share a video of the cow while thanking Adedimeji Lateef and his wife.

In the clip, the comic film star showed the big white cow tied to a tree as he said his words of thanks. He said:

“Lateef Adedimeji thank you so much for this special gift for the ongoing production right here, I really appreciate you and your family.”

However, before Odunlade could finish his statement, the cow made its move and ran towards the actor, and commotion ensued. As expected, the comic film star had to cut short his appreciation speech while escaping to safety.

The video was accompanied by a caption where Odunlade Adekola admitted that the cow nearly wounded him. In Yoruba he wrote:

“Jesus! This cow is crazy ooo 😁😁😁 Help me ask @adedimejilateef and @mo_bimpe password for this RAM. E remain small ooo 😁.”

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Odunlade Adekola gets attacked by cow

The video of Odunlade Adekola’s near incident with the cow gifted to him by Lateef Adedimeji and his wife amused many netizens:

Authenticmuy said:

“Awwww! Sheu Lateef bought a stubborn cow for Odun Adekola. 10 is happening in the world!”

Lanrelightit wrote:

“Thank you for the support God bless you ❤️.”

Meetifeholuwa said:

“Maalu wan break FADA phone ni sha😂🤭.”

Tiernyolalere said:

“😂😂 God abeg.”

Olufunmibakare_onileke wrote:

“Haaaa Boss hope you’re fine sr…this malu get temperament o🥺.”

Ojerindefamily said:

“Sir wait first make we see waiting e wan do.”

Olarotimi_fakunle said:

“Pls how did it end oooo😂😂.”

Official_bollekstiches wrote:

“That Ram no just too like camera! Na Sambisa Cow be diz ! Nothing any one can tell me!!😂😂😂😂FADA se camera yin si n miiiii???😂😂😂”

____adeshola___ said:

“He waited till you finished talking before he attacked you 😂.”

Olaniyan_tosin said:

“Werey maalu get anger issue😂 the malu is short sha 😮.”

Therealfemiadekanye said:

“As funny as this video look , I was abit scared for fada , coupled with the fact that he didn’t say anything afterward . E ro ra sir 🙏🏽pls animals are vexing ritnow o 😂”

Hypelady_y said:

“@odunomoadekola this one that you are not responding ehn Biko reply us dakun,Hope you are not hurt?”

Odunlade Adekola marks 48th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola was basking in the euphoria of turning 48 on December 31, 2024.

His colleagues and fans shared in his joy as they celebrated him. Kunle Remi, Wunmi Toriola, Kiekie, and Mercy Aigbe, among others, were part of the celebrities who rejoiced with Odunlade.

The actor also prayed for himself on his special day. In Yoruba, he prayed that his glory would not go down and that his enemies' plans would not prevail over him.

