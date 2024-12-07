Rudeboy's wife, Ivy Ifeoma, is out here letting social media critics know that they need to get educated

The new mum shared the picture of her nursing milk online and got attacked by a troll who had an opinion about its colour

Ivy proceeded to throw some light on why it had such colour, adding that many online users were not educated

Ifeoma is not your average mum who lets everything thrown at her by social media trolls slide. The new mum had it out for critics after they shared their takes on a post that she made.

Rudeboy's wife, Ivy Ifeoma, posted content about her maternal milk on social media. The post soon attracted tons of attention after trolls claimed that her milk was baby formula and the colour was off.

Ivy snapped and wrote a whole paragraph to school social media critics, who failed to mind their business.

Ivy wrote:

"I don't enjoy talking too much about my personal stuff, but honestly, some of you guys in the comments are not bright. Number one, when did all humans become the same? Number two, do you know that the colour changes over? The "yellowish" one is colostrum-infused.Number three, are you even a mother? (This should be the first question)."

"Cos wetin concern Johnny with this topic? And the rest of the other ladies talking trash don't sound like experienced moms. So yeah, there it is. Don't knock what you don't know and don't confuse new/expecting mums."

See her post below:

Ivy's post about milk stirs reactions

Read some reactions below:

@rossheedah:

"Awon OLODOS association 😂😂😂😂."

@lulusmooth:

"She even the post her b milk online Omo Na dey over do oh."

@julie_shuga:

"But that’s br*ast milk na. I even pump more that this and most times it’s this color Abi am I missing something?"

@adeshewami__:

"So must you bring the color of your br*ast milk to Instagram?? First time mother isonu."

@kairilolami:

"A man telling a woman what her br*ast milk is supposed to look like."

@lawlah_aa:

"You don’t like talking personal stuffs online yet you post your br*ast milk for the whole world, Weldon madam."

@fhave_rose:

"Na she fit this people fr."

Paul Okoye and wife stir speculations

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare and his wife Ivy Ifeoma stylishly hinted about their baby.

The celebrity couple shared pictures of themselves rocking outfits in two unique colours barely days after their baby shower.

Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma's post fueled speculations among their fans, who claimed the couple were expecting twins.

