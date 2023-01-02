Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, turned a year older on Sunday, January 1 and took to social media to celebrate

The curvaceous actress had shared photos of herself in a lovely black dress in anticipation of her special day

For her big day, the screen goddess and entrepreneur donned a glowing yellow ensemble to celebrate

The New Year celebrations came yet again with another reason for gratitude for Moyo Lawal.

Photos of the actress in her birthday looks. Credit: @moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress turned a year older on Sunday, January 1 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate.

Prior to her special day, Lawal shared photos of herself clad in a black sequin floor-length dress with gloves sleeves and a sheer plunging neckline.

She packed her hair in a high bun and sported some sleek earrings.

For her main birthday look, the talented movie star draped her curves in a yellow dress.

The dress featured a strapless corset bodice joined to the bottom half designed in a fit and flare style that flattered her curvy silhouette. She accessorized with elbow-length gloves and a lovely necklace and bracelets.

Source: Legit.ng