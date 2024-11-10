Actor Kunle Afod has been a shoulder to lean on for some of his colleagues who were in need of help

Several videos were sighted online about the movie star visiting some veterans and giving them gifts

Legit.ng had a chat with him on the motive of helping others and why his colleagues beg online

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod is one of the seasoned filmmakers in the Yoruba movie genre. He has been making an impact by visiting veterans and raising money for his colleagues in need of help.

A few weeks ago, he visited veteran actor, Lere Apaimo and refurbished his house. He also got the aged actor a few items in his living room.

Afod spoke with Legit.ng about the motive behind all he has been doing. He also opened up on the reasons artists fall on hard times.

Many believe actors don't help - Kunle Afod

Kunle Afod has stated that most people believe actors don't like helping their colleagues in need. They think all actors do is party and live flamboyant lives. In a bid to correct that notion, Afod said that he started showing the little he was doing for his colleagues online.

“I have been assisting veterans and my colleagues for a very long, but I just started posting last year. Last year, a lot of people started making comments that actors only know how to party but don't assist their colleagues. So I started showing the little things I was doing for some veterans and other colleagues of mine. It was my own little way of helping out"

Why Afod kept his kind acts off-camera

When asked why he kept his philanthropic act hidden for years, he said it was not by force to show the world what he was doing in secret.

“Rendering help is by choice. It is not by force to put it out there or make it known. Some people prefer to do their own low key. I know a lot of artists that are on my colleague's payroll. Some people will think it is for clout chasing or for content creation. For me, it is an opportunity to give back to the veterans who made our childhood lively."

Speaking on his reason for giving cash to veterans and other people he has helped, the movie star who threw a lavish 50th birthday last year said he just wanted to be transparent when it comes to the issue of money.

"It is important that the people who contributed money know that their money was given the person or people who owns it. The best thing is to be transparent. If the donors don't want me to flaunt it publicly, they will not be sending the money to my account. They always ask of my account details and send the money to me.

Also, giving the money to family members, how sure are you that the family will deliver the money to them?. It might fall into the hands of a young man who will never deliver it.. Those veterans are old, some of them don't even have bank accounts and some cannot go through the stress of visiting a bank."

Not all artists beg online

When asked why his colleagues beg online after falling on hard times, Afod said it was not all artists who beg online.

He said:

“Is it all artists who go online to beg? No. Most of the people I have gone to visit didn't go online to beg for assistance. What happens to the goose happens to the gander. Is it all politicans that die rich? Is it all wealthy people that die rich? When those veterans were acting, there was no money in acting. They were doing it because of the passion they have for it. Some people didnt get money from the job, they were just too passionate to leave it.

Afod speaks about Big screen actors

Kunle Afod was asked if actors were well paid. He said, maybe the big screen actors. He also spoke on how to clinch the big screen roles.

He said:

"Maybe the big screen actors.To become a big screen actor, you must be very good at your craft. If it is worth the while, you might be lucky to get roles. I will also say may cabals in the industry might also influence it.

Speaking on how to reduce the rate at which actors beg online, the role interpreter said his colleagues should embrace insurance schemes.

“There is really no solution to old age. Those abroad, when they grow old, their children will take them to care home. Perhaps setting up insurance schemes. But looking at the economy, companies are also folding up. That can make some people jittery about taking such steps as well."

Afod'sadvice for his colleagues

When asked what advice he has for his colleagues in the movie industry, Afod said that veterans should try to keep in touch with their colleagues. He also spoke about unity in the industry.

"Like I said before, they should embrace health and life insurance schemes. There should be unity in old age. Veteran actors should not stay away from each other. Most of the old artists falling on hard times, it is because they are no longer active and they still stayed away from people who they were close to. It is good to see their colleagues, the job, laughter they all shared when they were active at work will be remembered and will keep them going.

