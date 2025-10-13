A Nigerian user on X has raised concerns about the whereabouts of actor Alexx Ekubo, who has been offline for some months now

According to the user, no one is asking about him, and it seemed as though everyone has moved on without any questions

His post has ignited multiple reactions from online users, who have also become curious about the actor's well-being

A user of the microblogging app X, formerly known as Twitter, has raised concerns online about Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo.

A couple of months ago, fans raised concerns about the whereabouts of the actor, having been offline for a while.

From photos he posted in May 2025, fans could not help but notice his different appearance. Many were concerned about his health, stating that he looked slimmer.

Describing Alexx to a fan who did not know of him, the X user identified as @don_pet wrote:

"Like play like play, no one has seen Alex Ekubo again for a very long time and everyone has moved on. Reflect on this anytime you feel you are too important!"

"Very handsome actor from Arochukwu, very jovial with good sense of humour. Was following Obi cubana dem n instigator plus nna anyi sacrifice to events and throwing money around. He got engaged to one American based naija babe but the girl broke off the engagement without saying why exactly but people insinuated it had something to do with him liking men too( allegedly o)."

"I think that affected him a lot, he carried on as usual for a while and then disappeared. No social media presence, you don’t see him again but m occasions. He used to post everything about him and his lifestyle online but hasn’t posted since 2024. He’s a nice guy and I just wish he is ok. Given how people loved him and how much of a lady’s man he is, I was just surprised everyone has moved on."

Fans share thoughts on Alexx Ekubo

How fans reacted to the post:

@RexChibuzo_ said:

"Ohh my. I hope he finds his footing soon. I remember him balling with Cubana and co, he seemed like a very likeable person."

@nurseblessing said:

"See, I just said to myself today I have not seen your post in a while. I believe whatever Alex is going through, his friends are aware and probably doesn’t want to loud it. It is well with him."

@PAPIBILLIONAIRE said:

"See as people de ask who him be? Not one single response from the people wey Sabi am. Make I ask grok, e go respond with Wetin e Sabi and you'll come and tweet that we people using AI to gather some some unknown information are dull. Okay okay okay okay."

@DatblaqAmy said:

"For those of you in d comment section asking. Gistlover once carried that he is very sick from okpontu lifestyle allegedly oo."

@ChrisYo141291 said:

"Who ask about me for here? Make everybody fight their battles."

@_FineBoyJay said:

"Guess man is going through some phase, hopes he comes back strong 💪🏿."

@ogelili said:

"He just disappear."

Alex Ekubo addresses those asking him about marriage

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo finally replied to those asking him when he would be getting married.

Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Source: Legit.ng