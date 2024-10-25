Kunle Afod has renovated the house of veteran actor Lere Paimo, who just turned 85 a few weeks ago

In a video sighted by legit.ng, workers moved all the furnitures from the house and Afod replaced them with new ones

The veteran actor prayed for Afod after regaining his composure when he saw what Afod had done in his house

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod has put smiles on the face of veteran, actor Lere Paimo as he turned 85.

The veteran movie star had marked his birthday a few weeks ago and as a gift to mark his new age, Afod renovated his house.

In a video making the rounds on social media, workers were seen in Lere Paimo's living room working. They were moving the furnitures out, and they replaced them with new one.

New chandeliers were also put in the living room and the whole house was painted.

Kunle Afod sings for Lere Paimo

In the recording, the movie star, who raised millions for ailing Bisola Badmus was seen singing a birthday song for his senior colleague.

He stated that what he just did was his little gift to the veteran on his birthday.

Lere Paimo prays for Afod

Also in the video, the veteran was speechless when he got back home. He looked at the changes in his siting room.

He prayed for Afod and wished him well. Wife of the veteran actor also prayed wholeheartedly for Kunle Afod.

Recall that Kunle Afod has been visiting veteran actors and have been helping them in his little way.

Reactions trail Afod's action

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to what Afod did.

Kunle Afod marks birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor Kunle Afod had sparked reactions online after revealing the time he finished secondary school.

The actor clocked 50 years and decided to throw a big party, but some people didn't believe he was as old as he claimed.

Fans reacted to the claims as some said they have been watching him in many movies for over 20 years.

