A Nigerian Facebook user shared how much money he got from Facebook after his post went viral

According to the man, a post he shared on Facebook hit 277k views, and he was able to earn money from it

The man who has over 16,000 followers, it was the first time he was earning such an amount on a Facebook post

A Nigerian man who has over 16,000 followers on Facebook shared how much he earned on one post on the platform.

According to the man, his post went viral and got a lot of engagement and views. Facebook had said in 2024 that it was rolling out monetisation in Nigeria, and it later happened as promised.

The man said he earned only 1$ from a post that went viral. Photo credit: Facebook/Tom Alims and Getty Images/JohnnyGreig.

Tom Alims said the post got 277k views and over 11,900 engagements.

However, he said he only got paid $1 (N1400), a sum many people consider too meagre considering the engagement he got.

Tom said it was the first time he was earning as high as $1 because previous earnings used to be in crumbs.

He said:

"Facebook money no easy to get for people wey no be regular content creators oh. Since being monetized, this would be my first post that has earned me $1. Make I go find market wey I go dey sell for FB jare. We mooovee!"

Is content creation worth the effort?

When contacted for a comment on the story, Tom said it is better for one to also incorporate products and services on Facebook instead of depending on monetisation alone.

He said:

"I advise those who want to go into content creation should give in their all and be consistent. Over time, they will gain the reach and views that could help them earn better like others. Again, they should leverage multiple platforms. Facebook could be paying less, but YouTube, Tiktok and other platforms could be paying better."

In his case, he said he sells his agroproducts on Facebook instead of depending on the earnings he gets from monetisation.

His words:

"Content creation is worth it, I must say. We have many young people who have broken the jinx of poverty in their families through content creation. They're not looking up to the government or any Uncle and Aunties in their families as the case used to be. As an individual, I use content creation to sell my agriproducts. So, like I always advise, beyond waiting for Facebook, TikTok, etc. to pay you, monetise your Timeline by offering products and services that can sell to your friends and followers. That's another way of making a great fortune from social media through content creation."

The man said he sells rice and other agroproducts instead of depending on Facebook monetisation. Photo credit: Facebook/Tom Alims

Meta plans to roll out monetisation on WhatsApp

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Meta is rolling out three major changes on WhatsApp globally, and explained to users how it will work.

This comes after threats from the company that it was going to withdraw Facebook and WhatsApp from Nigeria after the heavy fine from the FCCPC.

In keeping with its earlier promise to FCCPC on data privacy, Meta has promised that the new updates will not compromise users' privacy and safety.

