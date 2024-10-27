Internet personality and film-maker Korty EO, whose real name is Eniola Olanrewaju, has gone on a ranting spree on Twitter

This came after Davido's team had refused her approval to post a video of him she had made for her show

In the series of Tweets released, she explained what had transpired and got a few things off her chest

Korty EO, a Nigerian YouTuber and filmmaker notable for her show with celebrities, went on social media to rant and blow hot on Davido's team.

The young creative took to her official Twitter page, sharing her displeasure over what the Afrobeats singer's team had done.

As per her tweets, Korty had asked for permission to re-edit an old interview with Davido, which his team agreed to post for her.

However, things did not go as planned after they reneged on their word. Their action angered Korty, prompting her to head to the microblogging platform Twitter to vent.

"They agreed that i should re-edit this video and now have said i must not post the video for reasons i still don't understand. i am not scared of anyone, but i am wise enough to stay out of battles i'm not equipped for", she wrote:

See tweets below:

Fans react to Koti's rant

Read some comments below:

@Chimaizuobi:

"If his team says not to post, it’s better to steer clear."

@la_ralda_:

"Wizkid declined an interview, Korty called him a snub."

@justcallmebabylee:

"Why work with them if you can't respect their decision?"

@shadedtheo:

"Them don threaten the small girl."

@drakeydavid:

"Other artists have told you not to and you didn’t come online to rant but e reach davido own you wan rant."

@MayJaYBaE:

"This is pure PR 😂 PR before the music drop. We know what’s going on."

Temi Otedola shares her 'brokest' moment

Meanwhile, a clip of Temi Otedola sharing some of her worst life experiences sparked reactions online.

The billionaire heiress shared during an interview with Korty EO that her "most broke" moment in life was at the age of 15.

Temi Otedola noted during the interview that it was at that point in her life that her parents stopped giving her pocket money.

