May Edochie Shows Off Cosy Bathroom in Her Rumoured New Mansion, Replies Fan Who Gushed About Video
- Barely hours after Danielle Edochie shared a video from a mansion rumoured to belong to her mum, May has also shared another video
- The fast-rising influencer was spotted in a cosy bathroom as she spoke about how she looks forward to having a shower every day
- May also responded to a fan who asked if the bathroom was hers as people gushed about the design and surroundings
Fast-rising influencer May Edochie, estranged wife of actor Yul, has spurred comments with a video of her showing off her cosy bathroom.
May, who was spotted with a bathing robe was spotted walking into the bathroom as she spoke about how she looks forward to having a shower every day.
"I look forward to a shower every morning," she said in the video.
May also confirmed the bathroom was hers as she responded to a fan. See a screenshot of her comment below:
Watch the video of May Edochie in her cosy bathroom here.
Yul's estranged wife's post comes after their daughter and first child, Danielle, posted a video of her and her brother Karl at a mansion rumoured to belong to May.
It was reported in April 2024 that May Edochie allegedly acquired a luxurious new mansion in Banana Island, Lagos.
People react to May Edochie's bathroom video
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:
korlonjoyce:
"The only Woman that dash her husband to the needy you are beautiful mana."
enyoquarshie:
"Please my queen, can I move in? Please."
kmachuie:
"Look at our beautiful HRH @mayyuledochie looking fabulous in her luxurious bathroom. Oh dear god!! Is that the same bathroom the "panda in Makeup" wanted to go parked her lopsided pancake are in ? it's the audacity for me!"
frankabrown_cuisine:
"Your bathroom is so beautiful. More grace."
hepatitisbc.herpes_totalcure:
"Na here Judy been wan carry her football team come dey baff?"
hannahmaiye:
"It is now confirmed; new mansion acquisition we love you queen."
May Edochie stirs emotions with cryptic post
May Yul-Edochie has been the subject of a very public marital debacle between herself, her husband, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, her hubby's second wife.
May had declared months ago that she wasn't interested in a polygamous marriage.
However, the businesswoman's comment on Instagram has sparked major reactions online.
