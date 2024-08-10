Barely hours after Danielle Edochie shared a video from a mansion rumoured to belong to her mum, May has also shared another video

The fast-rising influencer was spotted in a cosy bathroom as she spoke about how she looks forward to having a shower every day

May also responded to a fan who asked if the bathroom was hers as people gushed about the design and surroundings

Fast-rising influencer May Edochie, estranged wife of actor Yul, has spurred comments with a video of her showing off her cosy bathroom.

May, who was spotted with a bathing robe was spotted walking into the bathroom as she spoke about how she looks forward to having a shower every day.

May Edochie shares video of her cosy bathroom.

"I look forward to a shower every morning," she said in the video.

May also confirmed the bathroom was hers as she responded to a fan. See a screenshot of her comment below:

Watch the video of May Edochie in her cosy bathroom here.

Yul's estranged wife's post comes after their daughter and first child, Danielle, posted a video of her and her brother Karl at a mansion rumoured to belong to May.

It was reported in April 2024 that May Edochie allegedly acquired a luxurious new mansion in Banana Island, Lagos.

People react to May Edochie's bathroom video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

korlonjoyce:

"The only Woman that dash her husband to the needy you are beautiful mana."

enyoquarshie:

"Please my queen, can I move in? Please."

kmachuie:

"Look at our beautiful HRH @mayyuledochie looking fabulous in her luxurious bathroom. Oh dear god!! Is that the same bathroom the "panda in Makeup" wanted to go parked her lopsided pancake are in ? it's the audacity for me!"

frankabrown_cuisine:

"Your bathroom is so beautiful. More grace."

hepatitisbc.herpes_totalcure:

"Na here Judy been wan carry her football team come dey baff?"

hannahmaiye:

"It is now confirmed; new mansion acquisition we love you queen."

Source: Legit.ng