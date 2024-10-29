Sarah Martins has sent an emotional note to May Edochie, Judy Austin's estranged wife, following her emotional address in Qatar

Legit.ng reported that May moved many ladies to tears as she spoke about her son's death during the NHN Ladies Network Conference in Doha, Qatar

Sarah shared her sentiments on the program as she opened up on how Yul Edochie tried to use her against the businesswoman

Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has issued a fresh round of public apology to May Yul Edochie for attacking her after her marriage to actor Yul Edochie ended when he impregnated Judy Austin and took the actress as his second wife.

Sarah posted a heartfelt video of May speaking at a women's conference in Doha. The female attendees in the video were visibly moved as May delivered her remarks.

Sarah Martins apologizes to May Yul Edochie. Credit: @officialsarahmartins, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Sarah posted the video on her Instagram page, stating that May had demonstrated that she was the "lucky charm" behind her former husband's lost glory. She went on to say that May is a strong woman who is destined for greatness.

" Sis, let that man suffer with who he thought was better than you. You've proven to the world you were the lucky charm behind his lost glory… Now it's time to focus on you unapologetically!!! You re a strong woman, and you're made for greatness. I will forever regret how I allowed them to use me against you... please forgive me."

See her post below:

Sarah Martins spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

godfavorlisa:

"She has forgiven you long time ago my dear friend. Our queen doesn’t keep malice she loves everyone even the hater’s. Thanks for the apology this is the reason I started following you."

realestatebabygirl:

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH QUEEN SARAH!!! You remember it was her matter that brought us closer. You are a QUEEN,no cap There is never any way light can’t win over darkness!! Our God is a JUST and a GOOD God!! May God bless you beyond this!! You are SPECIAL."

emma.rolland2:

"Judy Austin your day of reckon will come and when it does you will weep till there will be no more tears. Unless God is not on the throne."

omot_becky:

"It's well sweetheart @sarahsplaceempire It's good to make mistakes and admit to it and correct your way. I appreciate the fact that you have correct your way queen may is a sweet soul and she has longtime forgive you. Keep be real and stand for the truth that's the greatest super life ever. Love you sis for posting queen may."

Sarah Martins replies May Edochie

Meanwhile, Sarah Martins finally reacted to the legal action taken against her by actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May.

Sarah said she would not be bullied as she shared how she apologised to May for any words she might have found offensive during her interview with Daddy Freeze.

The actress, however, added that May would also be hearing from her lawyers soon, a statement which stirred reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng