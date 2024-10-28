Moses Eskor has dropped a message about how some women handle heartbreak positively

The movie producer cited Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May Edochie, as a case study of a woman who has become successful after suffering a heartbreak

Moses Eskor's message comes after May Edochie went viral over a video of her addressing women at a retreat in Doha

Nollywood movie producer Moses Eskor stirred reactions with a message about how women handle heartbreak.

Eskor, who used actor Yul Edochie's estranged wife and upcoming actress May as a case study, said some women had handled heartbreak positively to their advantage.

Producer Moses Eskor writes about heartbreak. Credit: moseseskor/mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to the producer, women like May gracefully learn to "pick their pieces, gather their hearts and build skyscrapers from what is left."

He added that being a woman was beyond the physical appearance.

Eskor wrote on Facebook:

"Being a woman is about having brain, having class, being industrious and belonging to the right circle, such women don't go down."

Sharing the post on his Facebook page, the producer also shared pictures of May Edochie.

This is coming after May Edochie told women her story at a retreat in Doha.

What people said about Moses Eskor's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as many threw shades at Yul Edochie. Read the reactions below:

qmarshals:

"Some breakup are breakthrough."

ade_classic:

"3 years later, I’m so grateful she broke my heart, i got my priorities right, heartbreak can actually be a breakthrough and answered prayers."

johnnyjay45

"This woman just redefine heart break for naija.... smoothly and successfully moved on."

tesha_nita101:

"Some men go just carry their bad luck put for their wives body

dr.vivadara

"One of the things that will always hunt yul is the fact that this woman has always been loyal to him before he messed everything up."

mastermcrk:

"Riding on Yul's influence... 🙂 It's a good thing, Yul still takes the credit."

May Edochie shares cryptic post

In other news, May was the subject of a very public marital debacle between herself, her husband, Yul Edochie, and Judy Austin, her husband's second wife.

May declared months ago that she wasn't interested in a polygamous marriage.

However, the businesswoman's comment on Instagram has sparked major reactions online.

