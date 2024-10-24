Actor Yul Edochie has shared a fun video of him grooving to Mavin youngster Rema's song 'Azaman'

The Nollywood actor, who was happy to see a new day, was seen showing his dance moves to the rhythm of the song

Yul Edochie's video, however, coincided with the moment his estranged wife, May Edochie announced her trip to Doha

Nollywood actor and online pastor Yul Edochie has left people talking after he shared a fun video of himself grooving to the song Azaman by Rema.

Yul, who made headlines after breaking his silence about being gay, was seen in the video showing his moves as he expressed gratitude to God for making him see a new day.

The Nollywood actor appeared to like the opening line of Rema's song with the lyrics,

"Call aza-man, call aza-man, Call aza-man, call aza-man, I dey find money like say na Shazam, E dey my body, para on, para on, Call aza-man..."

Sharing the dance video, the actor wrote in a caption,

"The Water King is up and grateful. And the day begins."

Watch Yul Edochie's video as he grooves to Rema's song below:

Yul Edochie shared the video at the same time his estranged wife May announced that she was traveling to Doha.

People react to Yul Edochie's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

offical_osemowa:

"Yul May is in Doha and she flew first class."

yemisikunlipe:

"Queen May just flew business class to Doha. I just say make I inform you. MayNation no dey support rubbish. Its premium or nothing. Una no fit copy this one. Money na water."

kachimayichimayi

"Just because queen may post you don’t mean come out … oga rest now which one is this competing with women .., u won wear skirt."

princess__omovogho:

"As May post you must post."

Yul Edochie advises the youths

In other news, the actor and politician advised Nigerian youths on the best way to live and how to shun material things in their pursuit.

Yul noted that material things such as cars and phones would fizzle away.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

