Mercy Aigbe Compared to Judy Austin As Old Pics of Actress With Kazim Adeoti, 1st Wife Resurfaces
Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe Compared to Judy Austin As Old Pics of Actress With Kazim Adeoti, 1st Wife Resurfaces

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • Actress Mercy Aigbe has become a topic of discussion on social media over her marriage with Kazim Adeoti
  • This comes after a throwback picture of the Nollywood actress alongside her ex-husband Lanre Gentry posing with Kazim Adeoti and his first wife resurfaced on social media
  • Several netizens criticised Mercy Aigbe over her marriage to Kazim, while others compared her to Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's marriage to Kazim Adeoti recently became a topic among social media users.

Recall that Mercy, who was previously married to Lanre Gentry, became Adeoti's second wife in 2022 and even took up a Muslim name.

Mercy Aigbe and Judy Austin and their husbands
Netizens claim Mercy Aigbe is not different from Judy Austin. Credit: realmercyaigbe/judyaustin
Her marriage to Adeoti divided netizens, as several people took sides with Adeoti's first wife, Funsho, who recently celebrated her birthday.

Mercy recently came under criticism after a throwback photo of her and her ex-husband Lanre with Kazim and his wife Funsho resurfaced online.

See the old picture below:

Netizens compare Mercy Aigbe to Judy Austin

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from social media users as they involved Yul Edochie's second wife and actress Judy Austin into the mix.

Read the reactions below:

glowriamedia:

"Is not about being a second wife. But marrying somebody's husband that you smile with."

momotilley:

"Hmmmmm look at their body language. They were already together, no one just noticed it."

adeola.desh:

"May mercy Aigbe never happen to our marriage."

didibonamangabell:

"So why did u people chose to drag Judy when this merch is the real lady who should have been drag."

ellafrancis16:

"Mercy is not different from Judy Austin 🤦‍♀️ ndi oshi di na ndi oshi amu."

eri_ifem

"Judy,mercy,samolary,naira Marley and our president t-pain we can't forgi#e you guys."

Mercy Aigbe's hubby parties with first wife

Mercy Aigbe responded to the viral party video showing her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and his first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

Kazim's friend, Prince Leke Ijiyode, the Sooko Omolaso to the Ooni of Ife, had invited him, his first wife, and a few of his closest friends to his daughter's wedding held in Minnesota, United States, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Sighting the video online, Mercy Aigbe regretted not being present at the event. She then praised her husband and admired his physical.

Authors:
