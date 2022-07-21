Popular Yoruba actress has finally given fans a glimpse into what her wedding ceremony to her new man Kazim Adeoti looked like

The actress shared a throwback video from the event as she was seen rocking a white wedding gown with excitement all over her face

Many of her fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to react to the video, with some gushing over her beauty

Months after she married Kazim Adeoti, popular Yoruba actress Mercy Aigbe allowed fans to glimpse how their wedding went.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a throwback video from the big day as she left her colleagues and fans drooling.

It was a beautiful day, according to Mercy Aigbe. Credit: @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy could be seen in the video rocking a white wedding dress with a smile on her face as she walked down the aisle.

Sharing the video, the actress' caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Throwback, to a beautiful day. Blessed and grateful.”

See the video below:

Celebrities and fans gush as Mercy Aigbe shares throwback video of her in wedding dress

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

dabotalawson:

"Love the dress."

stellzoye:

"So good to see a woman smile genuinely, many don’t understand the struggles a single mother goes through. Congratulations again sis @realmercyaigbe."

theangelana2016:

"May you continue to experience joy in your marriage always."

folukedaramolasalako:

"Awww adorable ❤️❤️❤️."

sindodotayo:

"This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Mercy Aigbe adopts hubby's last name

The popular Nigerian actress appeared to have settled in with being the new wife of filmmaker Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti.

Many months after their controversial marriage, Mercy has finally adopted his last name seeing as she added it to her social media profile.

Mercy Aigbe spends Sallah at hubby's hometown

The actress, whose husband is a Muslim, also participated in the recently held Eid-el-Adha holiday.

Taking to her social media page, the mother of two shared a series of snaps of herself in her husband’s hometown of Oro in Kwara state.

In one video, she was seen mingling with some of the women in the town as she shared foodstuffs and other items with them.

Source: Legit.ng