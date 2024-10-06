Kazim Adeoti's first wife turned 50th on Sunday, October 6, and she penned a message to her maker

Funsho Adeoti shared an adorable photo to mark her day while expressing gratitude to God and her supporters

Kazim Adeoti's first wife post has spurred reactions from many as they flooded her page

Kazim Adeoti’s first wife, Funsho Adeoti, turned 50 on Sunday, October 6, and it is a moment of celebration for her and her family.

Funsho shared an adorable picture to celebrate her golden jubilee as he expressed heartfelt gratitude and special requests to God.

The mother of four appreciated her maker for His unwavering love and the years filled with grace and mercy.

In her lengthy birthday message, Funsho prayed for her new chapter to be filled with health, peace, and joy.

She wrote in part,

“Heavenly Father, I come before You today with a heart full of gratitude, humility, and joy. Thank You, Lord, for blessing me with 50 beautiful years of life, filled with Your grace, mercy, and unwavering love. Today marks a milestone, a golden jubilee, and I acknowledge that every moment of this journey has been a gift from You."

See her post below:

Funsho Adeoti is a senior wife to Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, who is also in a relationship with her husband, Kazim.

People celebrate with Funsho

Read some of the messages from fans and wellwishers below:

talk2bensontaiwo:

"I’m so grateful to have grown up with you big sister. I have you to thank for some of the happiest memories of my life and I know we’ll make many more. Happy birthday to you and God bless you more today and forever."

olori_akintunde:

"Welcome to the fifth floor."

toyinolaiya:

"Happy golden jubilee to you, beautiful woman. Have a glorious day."

boseoyelayo:

"Many happy returns mama the mama,you shall live to see your children's children in Jesus Mighty Name, we love ma."

awosika_funsho:

"Happy birthday 🎂 maam 50 looks good cheers 🥂 to llnp."

Mercy Aigbe's hubby parties with first wife

The actress responded to the viral party moments of her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and his first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

Kazim's friend, Prince Leke Ijiyode, the Sooko Omolaso to the Ooni of Ife, had invited him, his first wife, and a few of his closest friends to his daughter's wedding held in Minnesota, United States, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Sighting the video online, Mercy Aigbe expressed her regret for not being present at the event. She then praised her husband and admired his physical .

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng