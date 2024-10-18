A video of socialite Sam Larry gracing a burial ceremony in Lagos has circulated on social media

In the viral video, Sam Larry was seen showing his dance moves before embracing one of the guests at the party

The Lagos-based socialite's dance moves have, however, triggered reactions from netizens as many continued to link him to singer Mohbad's death

Controversial Nigerian socialite Samuel Balogun Eletu, best known as Sam Larry, has caught attention on social media over his presence at a burial ceremony in Lagos state.

In a video that recently emerged on social media, Sam Larry, who was featured in a skit, was seen showing his rare dance moves with excitement on his face.

Sam Larry attends burial ceremony in Lagos. Credit: samlarry/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Towards the end of the video, the Lagos-based socialite embraced one of the party guests.

The reports revealed the video was from the final burial ceremony of a woman identified as Olori Wosliat Wuraola Ajanaku.

Watch video of Sam Larry dancing at a burial ceremony below:

What people are saying about Sam Larry's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens continued to criticise Sam Larry over Mohbad's death, which has remained unsolved.

Read some of the reactions below:

thriftbyeloho:

"Make I no talk before them go find me come house."

iam_minister:

"Omo ti won pa nko."

zai9arb_:

"Oninure apamolekun jaye."

lilygucci101:

"Alani u dey happy abi."

sceedbarms:

"Na only SamLarry get mind dance like this for burial."

godstime_eghosa1:

"Dis guy has be frequently attending funerals, is dis a anoda means to kpai somebody again."

official_daleybrown:

"In anything and everything you do , make sure they don’t kill you pls hmm E get why."

thomthomas6151:

"why can't i find samlarry's instagram account on Instagram."

official_skuboi:

"Alani Apa omolekun jaiye. Twale oooooo."

doskeydims

"I see person wer dey force happiness."

Rexxie hails Sam Larry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rexxie opened up about Sam Larry during a chat on Echoroom.

According to Rexxie, Sam Larry is a good person and does not quarrel with him.

He called him an elder brother. However, he avoided speaking about Naira Marley in the video.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng