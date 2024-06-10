A video of Mercy Aigbe's husband, Adekaz, hanging out with his first wife, Funso Adeoti, at a party in Minnesota, United States, went viral

In the viral clip, Adekaz left many people stunned with the stack of dollar bills he was seen spraying on his first wife

While spraying Olufunso, the Nigerian movie marketer almost got into a fight with someone who was throwing money at his first wife's face in a way he didn't like

A recent video of Kazim Adeoti, aka Adekaz, hanging out and partying with his first wife, Olufunso Benson, has got people talking online.

After years at loggerheads, Adekaz and his first wife seem to have finally resolved their differences.

A trending clip of Adekaz spraying his first wife, Olufunso, stacks of dollar bills at a wedding party in Minnesota, United States, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, has gone viral.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions and conversations on social media, with many noting that the Nigerian movie marketer still loves his first wife. Most were convinced by Adekaz's actions when he felt someone disrespected Olufunso.

Adekaz slams man who disrespected Olufunso

Adekaz's action while he and a couple of other people were spraying Funso money got people talking.

Someone who seems to be an acquaintance of the estranged husband and wife joined Adekaz to spray his wife, but the way he did it, the movie marketer wasn't ok with it, and he reacted.

He pushed the man away and asked him how much he was spraying to throw money at his estranged wife's face.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of Adekaz spraying Olufunso

Here are some of the comments that trailed viral clip:

@arashowpartiessandeventss:

"The owner gan gan ..from the scratch ❤❤❤from foundation.."

@oppywhite:

"Original D owner."

@kennysbaker:

"She is a good wife to her husband friends ,they are so happy to see them together."

@tummy_anny:

"This video is giving "na the wife wey we know be this."

@omo_badmos:

"Just imagine? It can't be me Sha. After the humiliation . Abeg make he hold his money, l no want."

@fertilityandwellness_hub:

"Mercy will go re-cook her concoction now."

@charms.jewelrywholesale:

"When men don do their mistake they go Dey look for ways to impress the innocent woman."

@kingfadekemi:

"That’s the mother of his kids❤️I don’t expect less."

@mamaibeji:

"One dollar notes… so Like $500 for her pain and suffering?"

@choplifekitchenlagos:

"She seems so irritated but the steeze must be maintained."

@sexybiola:

"Why is that one throwing the money at her face like that. Adekaz used scope to push him away."

