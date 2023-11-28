Sarah, the daughter of veteran actor Alex Usifo has celebrated her parents who are marking their 30th wedding anniversary

She posted lovely pictures of her parents on X and stated that they are still the most lovey-dovey couple she knows

The actor's daughter showered prayers on her parents as she wished them many good things of life

Sarah Alex-Usifo, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Alex Usifo is excited that her parents have been together for 30 years.

The lady took to X to celebrate her dear parent's wedding anniversary with lovely photos and kind words to them.

Adorable Moment Alex Usifo & Wife Mark 30th Wedding Anniversary. Photo credit @sarahalex_usifo/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the caption of her post, she stated that the actor who clocked 70 a few months ago is still one of the most lovey-dovey men she knows.

In one of the pictures, the actor who is known for his baritone voice was holding his wife in a lovely way as they smiled at the camera.

Sarah prays for her parents

In her sweet note, Sarah showered her parents on social media with prayers for a parent's long life together. She also wished them happiness, peace, love, and togetherness as they marked their anniversary.

See Sarah Usifo's post here:

How fans react to Sarah Usifo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the daughter of the veteran actor. Here are some of the comments below.

@Warepamorsammy:

"The legend wishing him long life, good health,peace of mind and happiness always happy anniversary to them."

@Anefiok

"Greeting !! And Happy anniversary to them! And tell your Dad, he should be doing audios.. Reading Books... Animation.. Something.. Or just anything to put that voice out again... His voice still lives in my head freely."

@Kitizhandle

"Your dad's face alone makes me want to know what happened in a movie."

@McSamsony:

"What is this man like when he tells you joke, he looks serious all the time. Happy anniversary sir."

@Nigerianken:

"Happy anniversary to your parents. Growing old with someone you love is a blessing. I wish them more years in hood health."

@fredd_lugano:

"I like your dad's voice . Happy marriage anniversary to the Usifos."

@drtrouble_1:

"What your mum looking sweet like Queen Latifah, I admire their wedding picture on the wall she was happy then and still happy now."

@DTerryson4reAL

"Hope you have your mum's baby face.?"

@moh4naija

"Your mom looks 30."

@samuelcdike

"Wishing them the best, Sarah."

Source: Legit.ng