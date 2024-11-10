Nollywood star Angela Okorie has once again made it to the frontline of blogs after a video she casually posted

The actress recently shared a clip of herself dancing in a compound while donning bum shorts and a crop top

Angela’s body contours were visible in the viral video, leaving netizens asking different questions

A video of Nollywood star Angela Okorie has made the rounds online, showing her dancing skills alongside her chiselled boy.

The screen diva, who was in the news over alleged eviction from her house, was spotted in a compound moving her body to the beats of the songs being played in the background.

In the video that has got netizens talking, Angela wore a grey colour crop top and bum shorts.

The actress whined her waist to the song that filled the air, as her front contours were visibly spotted in the clip.

After a while, she turned her back to run into the house, and netizens immediately had a clear view of her backside.

Watch the video below:

Angela Okorie triggers reactions

See what Netizens had to say about Angela’s video. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

moyoconsolidate:

"Is she on diapers?"

tonia.gram_:

"God abeg. Una legs and nyash no dey ever rhyme."

or.tegaakpore:

"People wey get am naturally Dey hide am under big clothes and big tops…but you see these sets of people that paid for it to be sculpted ? They do the most."

cuddles0704:

"Oh my! BBL has become a serious pandemic...especially the funny ones."

naija_rich_kids:

"BBL is a plague. Like a sack of soggy potatoes."

amyberry83:

"These ladies have all disfigureed themselves all in the name of having big nyash. Sad."

iam_abelson:

"All the doctors attending the same molding school, the boxes be looking alike."

Angela knocks Yul over Junior Pope's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Angela Okorie reacted to Yul Edochie's reason for his absence at Junior Pope's burial.

The actor had claimed that his late colleague stabbed him in the back many times. He also said he was not ready to give all the details, but he would love for people to learn from his mistakes.

Angela told him to let the family of the dead grieve in peace and not cause any trouble online.

