Actor Peter Komba has shared a loved-up scene from a movie project with Nigerian actress Regina Daniels

The steamy video showed the moment the two movie stars drew close in a way that raised eyebrows

Several Nigerian netizens, in reaction to Peter Komba's social media timeline, cautioned him to be wary of Ned Nwoko

A Sierra Leone actor identified as Peter Komba has caused an uproar on Nigerian social media over a video of him and Nollywood’s Regina Daniels in an electrifying love scene.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows the two on a movie set locked in a steamy love scene. Their chemistry leaves viewers talking.

Loved-up video of Peter Komba with Regina Daniels goes viral. Credit: regina.daniels/peterkomba

Aside from Regina, another Nigerian actress, Ada Kirikiri, who played a supporting role, also gave a facial reaction to the display between Peter and Regina.

Watch the video Peter Komba shared below:

Reactions on Peter Komba's video

While several netizens were captivated by Peter and Regina's romantic display, others couldn’t help but caution the Serie Leone movie star when they involved the actress' billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Read the comments below:

Tamba Sesay:

"We don’t want to hear justice for Peter Komba oh."

Pretty Gold Samuel:

"Hmmm dey play with grandpa wife."

Sir Lodzy:

"The gods are angry now, in (pete edochie voice)young man what have you done?"

Margaret Lamin Fabbah:

"Ppl actually did dis to scatter Regina Daniels marriage even though d husband is aware but the editing is quite offensive and disrespectful as a married woman, (what the editor portrayed)."

Mastan Sannoh:

"Mr ned na movie oo jus play play hope our brother is safe."

Ned Nwoko queries Regina Daniels

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Regina's marriage to Ned Nwoko caused fans to ask questions after he was seen questioning her.

The older politician asked his younger wife who she was talking to on the phone. He asked if she was hiding something from him, and she replied by swearing that she was not.

Speaking further, Ned insisted on knowing who Regina was talking to over the phone, and the young actress tried her best to explain what it means to be live on TikTok.

