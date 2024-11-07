A Nigerian lady on Facebook has reacted to Baltasar Engonga’s viral videos, wondering how such negative news made him popular

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online

Speaking on Baltasar Engonga’s viral videos, the woman said nobody knew him before the scandal went viral

A Nigerian lady on Facebook, Ebere Jane Agbi, has reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s viral videos with over 300 women.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother’s wife, and his cousin, among others.

Lady asks questions concerning Baltasar Engonga's leaked tapes. Photo: Ebere Jane Agbi, Baltasar Engonga

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Nigerian lady reacts to Baltasar Engonga viral videos, asks deep questions

In a Facebook post by Ebere Jane Agbi, the lady said no one knew about Baltasar’s rise to fame and fortune before the leaked tape news went viral.

Her words:

“Doesn't that speak volumes? Many people didn't know about the Equatorial Guinea guy's rise to fame and fortune neither did they know about his family life and career score card but the noise of his infamous acts carried across boundaries of nations.”

She also asked some deep questions as she pondered over the situation.

The lady said:

“Why does bad deeds and negative events make people more popular? The person who has erred, has he never done any good deed? Then why does negativity easily cancel positive deeds?”

Equatorial Guinea's finance boss leaked tapes trend

Baltasar's scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.

While reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men hyping the finance boss after the tapes leaked on the Internet.

Meanwhile, a Catholic priest shared his observations after analysing those watching the tapes, while a lady on Facebook also publicly questioned his arrest amid the leaked tape scandal.

Source: Legit.ng