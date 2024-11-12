Jemima Osunde and Enioluwa Adeoluwa have finally shared reasons behind the casting of the same actors in many Nigerian movies

Enioluwa Adeoluwa in a statement stated that the Nigerian movie industry couldn't be compared to Hollywood where actors could feature in a single movie

This is coming after a movie fan lamented on the repetition of the cast while reacting to actress Bimbo Ademoye's latest project

The Nigerian movie industry has been criticized for repeatedly casting the same actors in their projects as actress Jemima Osunde and upcoming actor Enioluwa Adeoluwa responded to a fan who recently expressed displeasure.

Recall that some netizens had queried the use of the same cast in reaction to actor Adedimeji Lateef's upcoming epic movie, Lisabi.

Actress Jemima Osunde exchanged words with netizens who complained about Nollywood. Credit: jemimaosunde/enioluwadeoluwa

Weeks after, another netizen shared the same observation while reacting to Bimbo Ademoye's new project.

The netizen wrote:

"I'm sincerely tired of seeing the same faces in this dam industry."

Clapping back at the netizen said, Jemima wrote:

"We’re tired of seeing your face too in your office. Dan! I hope they sack you."

See their exchange below

Enioluwa shares more details

The social media influencer and upcoming actor stated that Nigerian actors can't afford to rely on acting in a single movie for a year like their colleagues in Hollywood.

According to Enioluwa, Nollywood can't support as many newcomers as people expect.

"People often say they’re tired of seeing the same faces in Nigerian films. However, unlike in Hollywood, actors in Nigeria can’t afford to do just one film a year— how much are they paying. The industry currently can’t support as many newcomers as people might expect because, realistically, many of them wouldn’t be able to meet even their basic needs. No one wants to be famous and financially unstable," he wrote.

See his tweet below:

Enioluwa hangs out with Priscilla and Jux

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, has continued to make the news as she shows off her boyfriend.

The beautiful daughter of the movie star is engaged to her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux (JJ), who was in Nigeria.

She rocked a gorgeous dress as she went out with JJ, her close pal Enioluwa, and her mother.

