Former Nigerian beauty queen and singer Flavour’s babymama, Anna Ebiere Banner, recently caused a stir on social media with her new video

The mum of one posted a clip of herself and accompanied it with Flavour’s 2015 song, Golibe, which she featured in the music video

Anna’s post was met with mixed reactions as some netizens dragged her, claiming she wanted the singer to make her his second wife

Ex-Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) Anna Banner has come under fire on social media over her Instagram post.

The public figure took to her official Instagram account to post a lovely clip of herself rocking a beautiful traditional attire, complete with a silver headgear.

However, what drew the attention of netizens was the song that accompanied the video. Anna Banner posted the clip with Flavour’s 2015 hit song, Golibe, which means pretty. The beauty queen was featured in the music video for the song nine years ago.

Netizens react as Anna Banner uses Flavour's song for her video. Photos: @annaebiere, @2niteflavour

See Anna Banner’s post below:

Reactions as Anna Banner uses Flavour’s song for her video

Anna Banner’s song choice soon drew the attention of some netizens who called her out. The former beauty queen was accused of being restless about Flavour spending time with his first baby mama and rumoured wife, Sandra Okagbue, at their daughter’s birthday party. Others claimed she was hoping for the singer to make her his second wife.

Read their comments below:

Utonwaoma:

“Ever since dat video of flavour and his wife during dia daughter’s birthday u have bn restless mugu u think say he go marry u as second wife …. If u like use the lastest song with Theresa onuora he won’t marry u.”

Agba_mama:

“Why the up sessions?????must it be that music??????women learn to move on and stop waiting on the downfall of another woman to go take over ,because some women are not falling anytime soon ,beautiful in face, evil at heart.”

elizabethrukkyyoutube:

“Beautiful, but I would like to understand this video.”

Daydablaky1:

“For the fact that Flavor give Annie ebire belle while he was dating the other baby mama, this shows he loves Annie most and no care about the other baby mama, and to think say the other baby mama come still open leg make flavor give her another belle bowing he cheated shows she no even get class at all.”

debbie_adaorah:

“Most beautiful😍😍😍 Golibe anyi🔥🔥🔥 That song was made for you literally😂.”

Debbeewhite:

“So because na flavor sing the song, make she no listen or use am 😂😂😂.”

ogomimi22:

“Anna knows exactly what she’s doing!!! 😂😂😂 and she’s not stopping anytime soon.”

Edoziemcv:

“But it’s just a song. And she was the vixen so what’s the fuss about??? Always gate keeping women’s way of life.”

_elofunam:

“Having a kid for your first love is dang3rous. You can NEVER move on.”

Braidsaffair:

“Chei, I can imagine how hard it must be for this girl sometimes. Everything is not all about man, please leave her alone. To young girls #TakeNote.”

