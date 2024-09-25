Nigerian muti-talented actress and movie director Funke Akindele has excited her fans with her creative skills

The movie director known for her blockbuster movies has been promoting the second part of her highest-grossing movie "A tribe of Judah", for some time now

Her latest clip about the movie prompted Nigerians to give her accolades for the creativity she immerses in promoting her films

Nigerian movie star Funke Akindele is at the forefront of blogs, but for an interesting and remarkable reason.

It is public knowledge that whenever Funke Akindele is set to release a movie, she goes all out for the promotion, regardless of what it takes.

Funke Akindele's recent PR for the second part of her highest-grossing 2023 movie, "A Tribe of Judah," and also a continuation of her "Jenifa's Diary" series, "Everybody Loves Jenifa", is standing ovation-worthy and has attracted tons of attention from social media users.

Fans of the movie director and producer took to social media platforms to express their appreciation for her creativity and hard work.

This time, there are new faces to expect in the movies set to drop in December 2024. Akindele made both movies' casts compete, causing excitement among movie lovers.

Netizens react to Funke Akindele's movie PR

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@Wumi_Toriola:

"Mama Funke Akindele…. I’m sat! I wanna learn from this PR thing."

@_callmebekky:

"Leave movie PR for Funke Akindele 😂😂. She’s so creative 🤝🤝."

@Adedamolarr:

"I am a simple guy..I see any tweet praising Funke Akindele,I retweet!"

@layiwasabi:

"@nancyisimeofficial may they not make you swallow your suggestion this week in!"

@debolalagos:

"Such brilliance! You set a standard then you break it to set a new. A queen and more ."

@iamnasboi:

"I Dey learn work."

@mo_bimpe:

"Haaaaaaaa this creativity is too much maami 🙌🙌🙌I love love loveeeeettttttt mama. Welldone mama.We can’t wait for ELJ 👏👏👏."

Funke Akindele cries as troll curses her kids

Meanwhile, top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele broke her silence on social media following the death of Jenifa’s Diary star, Adejumoke Aderounmu.

The movie star was moved to go live on Instagram after the deceased’s brother, Adeola, called her out online.

Funke Akindele was in tears as she wondered why someone would wish her children's death over something she wasn’t to be blamed for.

