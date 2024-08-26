Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, in a trending post on X, has called out a scammer

The actress shared different screenshots showing how the scammer has been using her name and picture to dupe victims

Popular actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has called out a scammer identified as Prosper.

The mother of two tweeted via her X handle on Sunday, August 25, sharing a screenshot of the scammer requesting money from unsuspecting victims with a picture and name.

Funke Akindele screenshot of scammer using her picture and name to dupe victims. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In one of the WhatsApp chats Funke shared, the scammer was seen asking a victim to lend him N200k, promising to refund the money the next day.

Sharing screenshots, Funke cursed the scammer while warning fans to avoid falling for such scams.

She wrote:

"Pls beware!!! This is not from me!! Prosper!!! E no go prosper for you o!!! Ole!!!"

See Funke Akindele's tweet below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Funke Akindele marked her birthday in style.

Netizens react as Funke Akindele calls out scammer

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

ajayiyout:

"So person go message you and because you see Funke name and picture you go send ham money lol."

_Oluwanifemii

"Ahhh prosper using a whole funke name to beg."

DamilolaTolu1:

"Anyone that sends the money should get a knock."

Ahlexmoralex:

"Omo people go fall for this thing o .. cause she be celebrity.. God punish this guy for real."

salawudeenth6:

"I beg you ma don't let this slide make you the person is arrested at least through his BVN OR NIN."

realboiidentic

"Dem don dey do local celeb in Nigeria now I think say na Oyinbo dem be dey use ooo, prosper why."

tdanielwriteup

"Scam, how can @funkeakindele be asking a stranger for 200,000. They don play the mugu."

