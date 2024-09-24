Mr Eazi was a proud husband as his wife, billionaire heiress Temi Otedola, strutted the runways for L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week

It will be recalled that Temi sparked excitement online when she announced her ambassadorial deal with the international brand

An online video posted by the business mogul and singer sees him cheering his wife on as she took the stage with her elegance

Mr Eazi and his wife must be on cloud nine right now as they both celebrated their latest wins in grand style.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Temi, daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola, was appointed the first-ever Nigerian Digital Brand Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris makeup.

The young singer and businessman watched his wife walk the runway for L’Oréal Paris 2024 Fashion week for the first time since she became a member of the prestigious age-long beauty brand.

In a video recording shared online, Mr Eazi was spotted in the audience, cheering his wife on as she walked the runway in a bright red inflated dress.

Temi oozed radiance and pizzazz as she bodied not just her outfit, but the runway as well. It was a beautiful sight and an exceptionally proud moment for Mr Eazi and the entire family.

Other global stars present at the event included Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Bethenny Frankel, Viola Davis, Camila Cabello, and many more.

Taking to IG, Eazi wrote:

"I been no fit dey demure."

Temi responded to her husband:

"If i hear say you compose!"

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Eazi's post

Read some comments below:

@kiddiesthrift___:

"He neva reach wen u go give her belle? Her parents needs grandkids."

@princessbase_:

"Husband of the year."

@seyishay:

"Their love is so genuine."

@obianuju_priscillia_:

"Even if I lose my memory, i nor fit forget twenchy twenchy four."

@d_caretakers:

"If I hear say you compose got me rolling 😭😂😂cuz why you wan de compose Abegg?!!😭😂."

@amarakanu:

"Not time for demure. Scream her name."

Model Oluchi Tackles Temi Otedola

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian international model Oluchi Onweagba buzzed the internet as she came after Temi Otedola.

Legit.ng previously reported that the billionaire heiress announced that she was the first digital African ambassador for L'Oréal.

In a recent update, the veteran beauty star came forward to set the records straight, sharing proof that she achieved the feat before Temi.

