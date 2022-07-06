Actress Kate Henshaw is a lover of the fit and healthy lifestyle and this explains why she still looks good at her age

The movie star recently shared a video on her Twitter page showing the moment she challenged herself to lift a weight which is above her regular

Fans and supporters flooded the comment section with different reactions and some hilariously said the actress is oppressing them

Just as she takes her job as an actress seriously, Nollywood’s Kate Henshaw isn’t to be found wanting when it comes to keeping fit and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The movie star posted a video from her recent gym session on Twitter and it caused quite the stir from her followers on the platform.

50-year-old Kate Henshaw lifts 80kg weight in video. Photo: @henshawkate

Source: Twitter

Henshaw was spotted lifting weight but the actress had an even more interesting revelation for her fans.

Instead of her regular size, the 50-year-old entertainer said she was challenged to go even higher and she ended up going for an 80kg sumo deadlift.

For the actress, people never know how strong they are until being strong remains the only option for survival.

See her post below:

Social media users react

@Adidi_Concepts said:

"Maami Keep lifting it o....it just keeps giving me the assurance that you go fit hold me when we finally meet and I jump on you. I've kuku been telling you since."

@harrind234 said:

"Wait first Mama! early this morning you don go lift 80kg of Sumo Deadlift.. Well I am equal to the task as I am about to lift my 8 raps of Semo mouthlift."

@OMG_ItzJayze said:

"Aunty Kate dey oppress me."

@ii_kings_mc said:

"I do not plan for this oppression this morning at all. My spinal mouth needs hot noodles first."

@SanusiOlajide4 said:

"Guinness Book Of Records will soon make Sister Kate the Strongest Woman in the World with the way she is going." no be seresere ooo" sister really mean business."

