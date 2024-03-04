One of Nollywood’s finest, Kate Henshaw, announced the sudden demise of her beloved mother

Sharing the sad news online, the veteran revealed that her mother passed away on March 1

The movie star appealed for prayers to provide strength during this challenging period

Nollywood star Kate Henshaw is in mourning following the death of her beloved mother.

The veteran asked for the support and prayers of her fans and followers in this difficult moment. She also expressed her desire for her family to be kept in their thoughts.

Henshaw revealed the news on her Instagram page, stating that her mother died on March 1.

In her words:

“Dear friends and fans, It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear mother on March 1, 2024. Your prayers mean the world to me during this difficult time. Please keep my family in your thoughts. REST IN PEACE, MUMMY. Love Kate Henshaw.”

Reactions trail news about Kate Henshaw’s mum

omoagbon:

"Sending you hugs at this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace. Praying the Holy Spirit comforts you and your family."

chakrapink:

"I'm so sorry mami.... May God strengthen your family at this time."

chiomaobiyomi:

"May Mummy’s soul keep resting in the Lord’s bosom … Amen. Stay strong Maama. ❤️ and and."

ritadominic:

"So sorry darling.. may mama’s sick Rest In Peace."

maureenlanky:

"Oh noooo May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace So so sorry for your loss."

debradidi:

"Oh my May God comfort you and your family during this difficult time❤️❤️My condolences ,stay strong mama."

healthertainer:

"So sorry Aunt K8…. Love, light and hugs. May you and yours find the fortitude to bear this loss."

