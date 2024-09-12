A beautiful young lady who cheated on her man went the extra mile to beg for his forgiveness on the road

In a funny video, the lady held a placard in the presence of passers-by and promised never to cheat on her man again

Mixed reactions trailed the video as netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions

A dramatic display of remorse played out on a public road, as a young lady sought forgiveness from her partner for her infidelity.

The funny apology which seemed like a prank video, revealed the lady's desperation to make amends for her bad behaviour.

Lady begs partner for forgiveness Photo credit: @kikie2564/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady begs for forgiveness on the road

The TikTok video showed @kikie2564 standing in full view of passersby, holding a placard with the message: "I'm sorry Eddie. I'll never cheat again."

In a bid to appease her wronged partner, she also offered a PlayStation 5 as a proof of her commitment to change.

Reactions as lady begs partner for forgiveness

The video sparked debate on TikTok, with users expressing mixed opinions on the lady's unusual approach.

Some praised her willingness to take responsibility for her actions, while others deemed the public display insincere and uncalled for.

@EddieBeats ØFFicial123 said:

"Guys i no longer need this gal coz cheating is not a mistake but a choice, now I think it's aright time everyone to move on regardlessly."

@vikingpro said:

"If I am Eddie I will get the PS5 I pretend after I tell her to go and settle with the one she chose and never cheat on him Because I know even PS5 was bought by the man."

@K15N03 said:

"Before forgiving her, remember there is a moment it slid outside and she put it back herself."

@Ayodeji said:

"She's sorry with a brand new PS5. I believe her. No one is above mistake. We'll be together till I meet my soulmate."

@ECCLESIASTES (The Preacher):

"Eddie don’t accept, den wound am. Look at the way she dey walk."

@Eddie walker added:

"Una go just dey use person name anyhow. Them don tag me tire on top this post for IG."

Watch the video below:

Lady begs man after catching him cheating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady revealed how she begged her ex-boyfriend not to dump her after she caught him cheating on her.

She chatted him up and apologised for no reason and even suggested that he could go out with any girl of his choice.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng