Adams Kehinde, who is widely known as Lege Miami, has lured his fans with his juicy hook-up offer

The actor and content creator was a guest at Wazobia FM not too long ago, and he answered some questions regarding his matchmaking business

Lege shared that his rates are calculated by age range, and he also revealed the number of people he has matched

Adams Kehinde, a well-known Nigerian actor, professionally called Lege Miami, made headlines on Friday, June 14, after he divulged more information about his hook-up business.

Lege is notable for pairing searching singles up on Instagram Live and TikTok. Although it does not always end in praise, he boasts of having matched many people.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Lege Miami revealed how he hooked politician and actress Eniola Badmus up with a man, which resulted in an online scruffle between them.

How much does Lege Miami charge for hook-up?

Lege Miami had an intriguing interview, where he divulged more information about his rates. According to the Nollywood movie star, he gets to charge per age. He further broke it down for the sake of clarity.

Lege said:

"Singles between 22-29 pay the sum of N150K, while those between 30-65 get to pay N250K"

The actor maintained that he had successfully joined about 130 couples. He shared that the evidence of his works lies in the banners posted as background during his hook-up shows.

Lege Miami also noted that extra precautions are taken for those who want to remain anonymous.

The actor said these singles are mostly single mothers who would love to keep their affairs private.

Watch Lege's full interview below:

Pasuma searches for wife on Lege's hook-up show

Lege Miami shared a fun video of Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma joining his matchmaking programme on social media.

In a clip, Lege Miami was heard assuring Pasuma he would get him the best wife material that befits his status.

The fun video of Lege with Pasuma has stirred hilarious reactions, as many dropped different comments. Fans also reacted.

